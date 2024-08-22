Are White Fridges Really Coming Back Into Style?

The answer to the following query has the potential to divide everything from friend groups to social classes: How do you feel about white refrigerators? As kitchen appliances go, there is perpetual concern over this particular appliance: How and why are they so persistently popular and divisive? Are they in or out of style? Are white refrigerators cursed? Why does the mere mention of them elicit over-the-shoulder glances, smirks, and judgment from reality TV stars?

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this frenzied appliance discourse, we spoke with Mattia Sala, product manager at SMEG, purveyor of all those beloved vintage-inspired refrigerators and other nostalgia-inducing homewares. Read on for his take on why the white refrigerator interest is seemingly frozen in time, whether they’re relics that are nothing more than an undeniable decor faux pas, why they’re simultaneously loved and loathed, and finally: Are they in or out? Here’s the most straightforward answer we could find: Despite how you feel about them, white refrigerators don’t appear to be heading out to pasture anytime soon. According to Sala, they’re currently coasting on the tailwinds of the white cabinetry trend—plus part of their mass appeal is their ability to hide fingerprints and blend in seamlessly as opposed to a more flashy option like stainless steel. And typically, the white surface requires less polishing than its shiny counterpart.

"White is a neutral color, so it can truly tie into any color scheme or kitchen aesthetic—it’s extremely versatile which is a huge benefit when looking to put together a cohesive space," Sala says. "It can also add a luxury feel to your kitchen; think about the current trend of premium products even outside of appliances (like Apple, for example), being available in white–the average consumer has begun to associate the color with high-end products." As for why white refrigerators have their own personal hate club, some of it can be attributed to their association with crappy rentals and a common belief that they look cheap (although these prices say otherwise) from one landlord on Reddit claiming that, "Tenants view stainless as more high end," to an Airbnb host posing a question of whether they should update their white appliances, refrigerator included. Whether you’re secretly wishing a slow death upon everything related to white kitchens or just dreaming of ways to incorporate a white refrigerator into a current layout, your take on the commercial accessory "essentially boils down to design, quality, finish, and personal taste," Sala says. However, the most common disadvantages of owning a white refrigerator support some of the longstanding disdain towards the color choice. As Sala points out, the chalky hue can be prone to discoloration and present some cleaning difficulties, issues that you’re less likely to encounter when purchasing a refrigerator with a premium finish. And while the white refrigerator hater in your life (trust us, there’s at least one) will argue that the color is simply outdated and a telltale sign of a space in desperate need of renovation, the plethora of contemporary details make a strong case for the opposite.

"The introduction of high design, superior finishes, and unique fixtures, knobs, and handles sets apart today’s sleek and modern white appliances so they no longer resemble their ‘80s and ‘90s predecessors," Sala says. In other words, you don’t have to settle for the off-putting eggshell monstrosity that loomed in the corner of your grandma’s kitchen. Hate ‘em or love ‘em, white fridges are apparently here to stay, and they’re working overtime to shed the old-fashioned label. We won’t twist your arm either way (your kitchen, your fridge), but if you happen to fall under the spell of a white refrigerator, choosing a complimentary color option will be a cinch, Sala says. "That’s the beauty of having a neutral like white. It can accent or tie into any design, color, or finish of your countertops, cabinetry, and other appliances."