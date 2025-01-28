Are Our Homes Starting to Look More...Holy?

The interior of a Sydney home by Stafford Architecture draws a few similarities to modernist Alvar Aalto’s Riola Parish Church.

You don’t have to look far to find other examples of everyday homes that incorporate major aesthetic elements of modern ecclesiastical architecture. A California garage conversion by ADU builder Modern Granny Flat with white walls, curving ceilings, and wooden details, for example, and a Sydney terrace house by Stafford Architecture with a similar palette—plus a slender skylight that creates a holy light-beam effect—are equally reminiscent of the Riola Parish Church interiors. Meanwhile, the geometric cutouts and Tetris-like layout of a concrete cabin in Mexico designed by architect Ludwig Godefroy bring Bristol’s brutalist-style Clifton Cathedral to mind.

The tall, concrete walls and geometric cutouts of the brutalist-inspired Alférez House in Mexico remind of the U.K.’s Grade II*-listed Clifton Cathedral, completed in 1973.

Architecture organized around channeling the divine is not a new concept; in fact, for millennia, creating sacred space, like Greek temples or Islamic mosques and European cathedrals and synagogues, was one of the field’s main concerns. But the desire for visual simplicity in these spaces—swooping, bare surfaces, raw materials, open interiors, and strategically placed openings to capture sunlight—started to take shape in the early 20th century. The (problematic) Austrian occultist Rudolf Steiner’s Goethenaum in Switzerland, for example, was pioneering for its curvilinear, exposed-concrete form when it opened in 1920. The massive domed temple mixed elements of Expressionism and organic architecture; stained-glass windows and skylights flood the pared-down interior with light so as to join its congregation with the divine.

The early 20th-century Goethenaum in Switzerland mixes elements of Expressionism and organic architecture. The temple was pioneering for its curvilinear, concrete form.

In the wake of World War II, as expedited fixes for partially destroyed buildings required prioritizing inexpensive and available materials like concrete and plaster, more austere modern architecture became generally accepted across Europe and the United States. By the 1950s, modernist architects like Le Corbusier, Marcel Breuer, Mies van der Rohe, and Eero Saarinen were designing ecclesiastical spaces that were stripped of the ornate decoration of Europe’s previously predominant Gothic or Romanesque revival styles. (Photographer Jamie McGregor Smith’s 2024 book documenting postwar church architecture in Europe calls the look "sacred modernity.") The recent resonance of "sacred modernist" sensibilities in our homes is about more than actual spiritualism. In our chaotic Information Age, having a personal environment that facilitates peacefulness—and awe, while you’re at it—is just as sacred as an actual place of worship. "A house is an emotional and psychological landscape," says architect Robin Donaldson, of Donaldson+Partners, who recently completed an expansive, concrete-and-glass residence in California with sweeping hallways and atriums and sound-sensitive sitting nooks that evokes a modernist chapel and a transcendent James Turrell installation in equal measure. (In a full-circle moment: Turrell’s Roden Crater served as the backdrop for one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service gospel performances in the 2019 IMAX documentary, Jesus Is King.)