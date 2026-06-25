From the Archive: Perched on a Granite Cliff, This Home Gave Its Owners the Ideal Stargazing Spot

Welcome to From the Archive, a look back at stories from Dwell’s past. This story previously appeared in the August 2001 issue. One of the famous Japanese Muromachi-period ink scrolls, Landscape with Rocky Precipice, by Sesson Shukei, depicts an inn reached by a land bridge and a steep climb. Individualized brush strokes create a sense of buoyancy, as if the inn and the adjacent houses are floating on the mists. "The climb is arduous," writes art historian Komita Shomei of the idyllic scene, "but the rewards are peace and quiet and contemplation. The architecture seems idiosyncratic by its very presence in a timeless land, yet at the same time, unobtrusive, welcoming, intimate." "It all applies to our house," Mary Beth Koehler says, laughing delightfully after I read her Shomei’s observations. "It’s quite a little journey to get there. Many people might see it as a contradiction, that such a wild, rugged, storm-tossed location could provide a kind of inner peace. But our house does indeed. No doubt it’s a Zen notion: that life be spare and economical. Sea, stars, rock. At Seeley’s Cove we simply feel closer to nature."

I had been talking with Mary Beth Koehler about the house she shares with her husband, David, on Seeley’s Cove, a small town in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. Below the house, at the base of a steep cliff of rough, sun-bleached granite, stretches the Koehlers’ nearly 6,000 feet of beach along the moody Bay of Fundy. The 55-acre property contains woodland, meadow, marsh, and a small mountain they fondly refer to as McAdam’s Mountain to honor local Scottish ancestry and land ownership. While the house, completed in 1999, is clearly a retreat for the Koehlers, it also seems to be the fulfillment of a kind of childhood passion. "When I was a girl," Mary Beth says, "I read the novels of Daphne du Maurier. It’s a romantic vision, of course, wild sea, crashing waves. But one is never too old for that!" For his part, David Koehler has long been a stargazer—an amateur astronomer—and the Seeley’s Cove house offers a vast night sky unimpeded by ambient light. "A house can be a lifelong dream come true in any number of ways," David observes. "Our arrival in New Brunswick had, I suppose, its own meandering sort of path," Mary Beth explains. "There was a lot of thought and perseverance put into the decision." Mary Beth taught elementary and high school English. David, who went to Yale Divinity School and became a Presbyterian minister in the early sixties, a time he describes as "difficult for ministers." After six years, he searched for a way to support his family while still maintaining his religious beliefs. As a minister, he found that the most vexing problems people had were about sex or money. David decided that if he could help people find financial security, that wouldn’t be all bad. So he became a stockbroker. Later, he trained stockbrokers in the finer points of insurance and real estate, and he still works as a consultant in the field. The Koehlers love to travel, spending a month each year in Hawaii. While their primary home is in a Minneapolis high-rise, with views of the skyline and the Mississippi River, they spend occasional weekends in a lakefront house in the woods of Wisconsin. They stay in New Brunswick for three weeks at a time in April, July, August, and October. "We live in the calm plains in the Midwest," David explains, "and it is such a dramatic change to come out here. Truly an escape." As Mary Beth and David neared retirement, they began investigating possibilities of buying land and building a house in Maine. "We’d often visited my brother in Maine. We thought we might build a house there, get a foothold, a place we could really breathe the air, so to speak," Mary Beth explains. "We were very interested in privacy. Maine, as it turned out, wasn’t secluded enough. We kept telling realtors we wanted ‘bold ocean.’ We knew what we meant by that. We knew we’d find it. We decided not to settle for anything less." The Koehlers’ insistence on building as unobtrusive a house as possible was further strengthened when David saw an aerial view of Seeley’s Cove. "It gave him a sense of proportion and modesty," Mary Beth says, "to see just how awesome the surrounding landscape was! It’s truly humbling. Yet in the actual design of the house, we were determined not to be traditional. We chuckle, now, in remembering how our New Brunswick neighbors would say, ‘What are they doing? Nobody builds this close to the edge!’ And they wondered if all houses in America looked like this, too. We assured them they don’t."

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Naturally, a house on "bold ocean" required an architect with a bold vision. Enter Julie Snow, of Julie Snow Architects based in Minneapolis. "We had known Julie from church and other municipal organizations. She’d mainly designed enormous complexes—museums, offices. There’s something bold in that, isn’t there? We spoke with Julie. We found that she had strong ideas, but wasn’t dictatorial," Mary Beth recounts. "When we took her to the site in New Brunswick, we were thrilled with her immediate take on the region. Some of her more obvious excitement was in response to my asking for as much glass as possible. We basically consider it a glass house. Let’s just say that Julie was the perfect choice." Indeed, the windows of the Koehlers’ house start three inches below the light maple floors. With all that glass, it wasn’t just the general idea of being enfolded in nature or having magnificent views, it was also that, as Mary Beth says, "the glass helps frame each day itself." The Koehlers watch the sunrise from the dining room and the sunset from the bedroom. And the Koehlers’ aesthetic is downright neighborly: "I sometimes imagine those fisherman returning home after dark on their lobster boats, looking up at our house," Mary Beth says. "We’ve heard they think it’s a pleasant sight." The prodigious array of ceiling lights in the Koehlers’ house must look, from the sea, like a constellation settled on the earth. "In terms of unique clients," Snow says, "the Koehlers really stand out. For them, having me design this house was a huge leap of faith. I visited the site on a cold, blustery day in March and I was absolutely knocked out. Both Mary Beth and David had a great sense of what they wanted. Early on we were in agreement: The house needed to be built in a way that protected you from the threatening elements, while allowing you to engage in the surroundings. The whole experience was a great challenge and pleasure."

The site offered challenges, though, for local Erb Builders (owned and operated by Wayne Erb). "All that glass was brought in from great distances," Mary Beth says. "And the granite shearer broke five or six bits, flattening out the rock for a level foundation." After months of working on the house, Wayne Erb reported to the Koehlers that he was "stretched to the limit." There was postponement after postponement. "Finally," Mary Beth says, "we simply had to set a limit, a date on the calendar. We said we’d be arriving on October 13, and that the house had to be finished by then! Well, of course it wasn’t. We had to stay in a motel for another five days. But then Wayne said, ‘You know, your being here has actually helped us put all the pieces together.’" The house was finally completed on October 18, 1999. "The builders had done a magnificent job. It’s hard to find an adjective for how we felt—blessed might work. Like we’d been searching for this house our whole lives. But we had to build it in order to find it." The house’s elegant yet utilitarian design led Julie Snow to write, "Without using overt nautical imagery, the house is similar in its experience to a sailing cruise. Everything is stowed in a predictable and secured place. As the house is used it unfolds, revealing all of the necessities of life."