Architecturally Inspired Appliances
When legacy appliance brand Dacor was in search of design inspiration for its Contemporary Collection, it looked to the architecture of urban skylines. Glass skyscrapers became cues for the sleek collection’s appliance fronts, while steel was tapped as a structural or supporting element, complementing the primarily glass finish.
Upon first look—and first touch—Dacor’s Contemporary Collection elicits a strong sense of form, symmetry, and balance. User-centered design and refined detailing such as knurled appliance knobs create a tactile and intuitive operating experience. "Symmetry allows the users to feel a sense of comfort that comes from balance," says Maddalena Nicolosi, senior kitchen design and innovation manager at Dacor.
Whether silver stainless, graphite stainless (a deeper gray colorway), or panel-ready, the aesthetic versatility of Dacor’s Contemporary Collection brings flexibility and freedom to designers and homeowners. "When working with an open-space floor plan, the concept of concealing can be a key feature in creating the overall look," says Nicolosi. Panel-ready options allow appliances to blend in seamlessly with their environment, optimizing cohesion and flow.
For over six decades, Dacor has been at the forefront of innovation, pushing the bounds of technology and function. Building on this rich history, Contemporary Collection appliances boast 7-inch tilting LCD touch screens with guided recipes on the ranges, dual four-part pure convection for even heat distribution, and 3D lighting in refrigeration units.
Additionally, with the SmartThings app, users can enjoy added connectivity and convenience at their fingertips—getting a notification on their watch or smart device when a refrigerator is left open or an oven is preheated and ready for use. "It allows them to be cognizant of what is happening in their kitchen space at any given moment," says Nicolosi.
Dacor’s Contemporary Collection "is a true testament to experiential design," reflects Nicolosi, emphasizing the active enjoyment of using the appliances in everyday life without them feeling intrusive. "It allows the users to feel a sense of comfort that comes from balance. This is not something that many perceive, but rather, they sense it."
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TopicsDwell Magazine