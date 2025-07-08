Why an Architect Keeps Hand-Carved Icelandic Birds on Her Shelf

A few years before I left Iceland for my studies abroad, my parents purchased an eight-hundred-hectare farm in the Westfjords, a sparsely populated area in the northwestern part of the country where my family and I would spend summers. They renovated an abandoned farmhouse, and eventually I designed an expansion that turned it into a retreat with an artist’s workshop and guesthouse. It feels like you’re in the middle of nowhere, and it’s an hour drive to the nearest towns, one of which is Hólmavík, which has a convenience store. In the summer, a local man named Jón Ólafsson parks outside the shop and opens his truck, and inside are shelves and shelves of wooden birds.

I think Jón is a retired builder, but he was always making things, including these Icelandic birds carved out of local wood, like birch. He sits in his truck making and selling them. My parents first bought one for me and each of my two siblings when I was twenty-one, and soon the birds started to gather in the house as we were gifted more and more for special occasions.