Architect Robin Donaldson Just Listed His Santa Barbara Home for $5M

The concrete home soaks up the sun with solar panels, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rooftop terrace with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains.
Location: 414B Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, California 

Price: $5,000,000

Year Built: 2017

Architect: Robin Donaldson

Footprint: 3,160 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 3,484 square feet

From the Agent: "Designed by award-winning architect Robin Donaldson as his personal residence, this 1-of-1 home epitomizes the Santa Barbara lifestyle on a site in the heart of downtown, right next to the beach. This home offers the utmost privacy, set back from the street behind two gates. The 3,160-square-foot residence features four beds, five baths, a separate office, and an elevator. The design’s seamless indoor/outdoor spaces are enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows and a rooftop terrace with soaking tub. Additional highlights include a massive two-car garage and solar panels."

Designed by architect Robin Donaldson as his personal home, this 3,160-square-foot residence is located in downtown Santa Barbara. 

The home has high ceilings and large sliders that extend the living areas outdoors.

A 48-foot-long deck spans the width of the third level, which contains the kitchen, dining area, and living room. 

The second levels contains all four bedroom plus a bonus room.

The design includes a separate office with its own adjoining bathroom.

The rooftop terrace includes a tucked away cedar soaking tub and an outdoor shower with views of the Santa Ynez mountains.

