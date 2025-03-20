Architect Robin Donaldson Just Listed His Santa Barbara Home for $5M

From the Agent: "Designed by award-winning architect Robin Donaldson as his personal residence, this 1-of-1 home epitomizes the Santa Barbara lifestyle on a site in the heart of downtown, right next to the beach. This home offers the utmost privacy, set back from the street behind two gates. The 3,160-square-foot residence features four beds, five baths, a separate office, and an elevator. The design’s seamless indoor/outdoor spaces are enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows and a rooftop terrace with soaking tub. Additional highlights include a massive two-car garage and solar panels."

