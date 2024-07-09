An Aromatic Desert Plant Reminds Architect Lindsey Wikstrom of Home—Wherever She Makes It

My family moved to Tucson from Colorado when I was in high school, and it was the first time I experienced desert monsoons. If I climbed up on the roof of my house, I could see storm clouds roll into the city. First I would see the rain coming, and then I would smell it.

For years, I thought the aroma was the smell of the desert and monsoons. I didn’t know it had another source, because it’s so subtle. One day, when I was visiting Arizona after moving away to New York, I was on a walk with my friend Weston Westenborg, who used to work in horticulture, and he pointed out the creosote plant. He said, "If you rub the leaves together, you have this amazing smell." It was revelatory—I realized this one plant was responsible for the smell of the entire desert. I think it’s one of the most peaceful smells on the planet, which is why I bought this creosote plant for my New York apartment from Weston’s family’s nursery in Tucson last year. I always said to myself, I can’t wait to go back to the desert to smell that smell, because I thought creosote couldn’t be cultivated. But Weston showed me you could transport it.