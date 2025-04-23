SubscribeSign In
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3MView 15 Photos

A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M

Over the course of 50 years, Frank Weise turned a carriage house into a residence and studio defined by intricate brickwork and a dramatic mansard roof.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 307 South Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Price: $3,300,000

Year Built: 1895

Renovation Dates: 1953 - 2003

Renovation Architect: Frank Weise

Footprint: 2,698 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Experience a unique opportunity to own a piece of Philadelphia’s architectural heritage at 307 S. Chadwick Street. This historically designated home, reimagined by architect Frank Weise between 1954 and 2003, exemplifies midcentury-modern and postmodern design. Upon his death, the building was completely restored, updated and maintained by his heirs. The central brick section showcases rationalist elements, while the prominent batten-seam, terne-metal mansard (replaced in copper in 2005) introduces a bold, postmodern touch. A deeply projecting metal cornice adds a distinctive flair, and even functional features, like the furniture hoisting boom, are thoughtfully incorporated. Configured as a duplex, the property features Frank Weise’s studio/offices on the lower levels, while the upper floors, accessible via a private entrance, comprise the main residence. In total, the property offers three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. A one-car carport adds convenience in this central location."

Architect Frank Weise radically reenvisioned this 19th-century carriage house in Philadelphia.

Architect Frank Weise radically reenvisioned this 19th-century carriage house in Philadelphia.

Weise spent much of his career in Philadelphia, contributing significantly to the city’s built environment.

Weise spent much of his career in Philadelphia, contributing significantly to the city’s built environment.

A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 3 of 14 -
Weise drew inspiration from Louis Kahn for the home’s arched facade.

Weise drew inspiration from Louis Kahn for the home’s arched facade.

A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 5 of 14 -
The home is divided into two sections, with Weise’s original studio (above) in the lower unit and the living and sleeping areas on the upper floors.

The home is divided into two sections, with Weise’s original studio (above) in the lower unit and the living and sleeping areas on the upper floors.

A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 7 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 8 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 9 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 10 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 11 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 12 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 13 of 14 -
A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M - Photo 14 of 14 -

307 South Chadwick Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is currently listed for $3,300,000 by Melanie Stecura and Franz Rabauer of KurfissSotheby's International Realty.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.