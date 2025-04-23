A Famed Philadelphia Architect’s Home Just Hit the Market for $3.3M
Location: 307 South Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Price: $3,300,000
Year Built: 1895
Renovation Dates: 1953 - 2003
Renovation Architect: Frank Weise
Footprint: 2,698 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)
From the Agent: "Experience a unique opportunity to own a piece of Philadelphia’s architectural heritage at 307 S. Chadwick Street. This historically designated home, reimagined by architect Frank Weise between 1954 and 2003, exemplifies midcentury-modern and postmodern design. Upon his death, the building was completely restored, updated and maintained by his heirs. The central brick section showcases rationalist elements, while the prominent batten-seam, terne-metal mansard (replaced in copper in 2005) introduces a bold, postmodern touch. A deeply projecting metal cornice adds a distinctive flair, and even functional features, like the furniture hoisting boom, are thoughtfully incorporated. Configured as a duplex, the property features Frank Weise’s studio/offices on the lower levels, while the upper floors, accessible via a private entrance, comprise the main residence. In total, the property offers three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. A one-car carport adds convenience in this central location."
307 South Chadwick Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is currently listed for $3,300,000 by Melanie Stecura and Franz Rabauer of KurfissSotheby's International Realty.
