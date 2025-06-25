This São Paulo Home Saw a Renovation—But Kept the ’70s Vibes

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Near the iconic Pôr-do-Sol Square in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo, a couple with two daughters and a dog acquired a beautiful house with vaulted roofs, originally designed by modern Brazilian architect Ennes Silveira Melo in the 1970s. Besides the geometry of the roofs, the house featured exposed concrete structural elements that needed updating to meet the family’s needs.

"During the first visit to the property, it became clear that the residence required a redistribution of the layout, as the split-level organization limited the integration of living spaces. With this challenge in mind, the main intervention was relocating the kitchen, previously small and hidden on the middle floor, to the lower floor. This change allowed the kitchen to integrate with the social areas, including the TV room, barbecue area, and garden. Thus, the project adopted an approach that respected the existing geometry and materiality of the house, preserving its original character while incorporating new elements.

"On the middle floor, which serves as the entry level, there is a generous living room organized into two distinct environments. The first is dedicated to musical practice, a hobby prevalent in the family, while the second is more intimate, featuring a fireplace and designed as a library for the residents’ literature. On the upper level, an office is visually protected by a canopy of native trees. A generous restored wooden sideboard runs along the entire lateral facade, adding a touch of elegance and functionality.

"Despite the spacious areas and different levels, the layout was designed to bring coziness and integration, providing visual permeability that allows each social environment to seen from different points in the house.