When It Rains, This Japanese Home’s Concrete Deck Becomes a Reflecting Pool

From the Architect: "This project transforms a 90-year-old house on the edge of a hillside in Kamakura, Japan, into an atelier. It is a new annex to the main house where the clients spend most of their time. They wanted a space to invite artists and culinary experts and enjoy creative time together or entertain their friends.

"The building is situated on a flat site in the middle of a steep cliff, characteristic of Kamakura, with just enough space for a single house. When we were first called to the site, the floors, walls, ceilings, and equipment of the house had all been removed, leaving only its framework, with its original layout unrecognizable. The old wooden pillars interspersed with the surrounding trees, and sunlight and the rock surface peeked through the spaces between them, creating a space that coincidentally blended architecture and the environment.

"In renovating the building, we did not paint the exposed parts of the repaired and reinforced framework to match the color of the existing and new wood. Out of respect for the building, which has stood the test of time despite being left unoccupied for many years, we wanted the house to symbolize the coexistence of old and new and its permanence. We tried to preserve the materials that sustained the building and pass them on to the next generation by repairing the existing window frames, which give a sense of the building’s identity, and reusing the foundation stones, which have supported the building for many years.