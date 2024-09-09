Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury

From the Agent: "The Anderson Residence is a Ron Thom treasure of significant architecture inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. It has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings, transom windows, and exceptional millwork all beautifully anchored by an oversized concrete fireplace. The tastefully updated kitchen retains Thom’s creative vision while accommodating contemporary living. Ribbon windows flow throughout the home, providing a connection to the landscape with a relaxing pond by Streamworks Designs. The spacious primary bedroom soaks up garden views and the gentle sounds of Vinson Creek. The downstairs features a family room and three large bedrooms."