SubscribeSign In
Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver MidcenturyView 11 Photos

Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury

Designed by architect Ron Thom, the 1956 home has vaulted ceilings, custom millwork, and a dramatic concrete fireplace.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 1655 Ottawa Avenue, West Vancouver, Canada

Price: $3,390,000 CAD (approximately $2,498,737 USD)

Architect: Ron Thom

Year Built: 1956

Footprint: 3,022 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.30 acres

From the Agent: "The Anderson Residence is a Ron Thom treasure of significant architecture inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. It has a stunning living room with vaulted ceilings, transom windows, and exceptional millwork all beautifully anchored by an oversized concrete fireplace. The tastefully updated kitchen retains Thom’s creative vision while accommodating contemporary living. Ribbon windows flow throughout the home, providing a connection to the landscape with a relaxing pond by Streamworks Designs. The spacious primary bedroom soaks up garden views and the gentle sounds of Vinson Creek. The downstairs features a family room and three large bedrooms."

The multilevel residence is nearly hidden from the street thanks to the leafy trees that surround the property.

The multilevel residence is nearly hidden from the street thanks to the leafy trees that surround the property.

Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 2 of 10 -
Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 3 of 10 -
In the living room, expansive windows bring in views of the surrounding woods.

In the living room, expansive windows bring in views of the surrounding woods.

Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 5 of 10 -
A large glass door connects the dining area with the private backyard.

A large glass door connects the dining area with the private backyard.

Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 7 of 10 -
Vibrant blue tile adds a pop of color to one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Vibrant blue tile adds a pop of color to one of the home’s three bathrooms.

Clean Lines Meet Forest Views in This Landmark $2.5M Vancouver Midcentury - Photo 9 of 10 -
"The home is recognized as a primary building of architectural significance and listed on the West Vancouver Community Heritage Register," notes the agent. "Come feel the warmth and flow of this architectural marvel."

"The home is recognized as a primary building of architectural significance and listed on the West Vancouver Community Heritage Register," notes the agent. "Come feel the warmth and flow of this architectural marvel."

1655 Ottawa Avenue in West Vancouver, Canada, is currently listed for $3,390,000 CAD (approximately $2,498,737 USD) by Sue Scott of Engel & Volkers Vancouver Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.