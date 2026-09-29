Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal MidcenturyView 17 Photos

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury

Crafted from wood, stone, and glass, Aaron G. Green’s Anderson Residence is perched high on a Rancho Palos Verdes hillside with views of the Pacific Ocean.
Text by
View 17 Photos

Location: 8 Sea Cove Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Price: $7,800,000

Architect: Aaron G. Green

Year: 1959

Renovation: 2003

Footprint: 2,175 square feet (3 beds, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 3.4 acres

From the Listing: "One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most talented and original disciples, Aaron G. Green ran his own distinguished practice while serving as Wright’s West Coast representative from 1951 until the elder architect died in 1959. The Anderson Residence is one of Green’s finest works—an important and almost entirely intact example of organic modernism.  While deeply influenced by Wright’s work and teachings, Green exhibited his own masterful and expressive architectural vocabulary in the Anderson Residence. The procession of space begins with a deeply recessed entryway. Once inside, a V-shaped plan directs sharply gabled rooflines outward in two directions; they seem to float above the living space. A private bedroom wing is to the left, and the more public spaces—living room, dining room, and kitchen—are straight ahead. In the primary bedroom, a wall of windows frames head-on ocean views. At the opposite end of the home, the kitchen is disguised as fine furniture, blending seamlessly with myriad built-ins throughout. From a central dining area, steps follow the contour of the land down to a sunken living room with original built-in seating and architect-designed furniture. Architect Eric Lloyd Wright oversaw a 2003 primary bath expansion, swimming pool update, and spa tub addition with reverence to the harmonious design of the home and its surrounding terraces, planters, and gardens."

The oceanfront property in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, overlooks Abalone Cove and Catalina Island.&nbsp;

The oceanfront property in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, overlooks Abalone Cove and Catalina Island. 

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 2 of 17 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 3 of 17 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 4 of 17 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 5 of 17 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 6 of 17 -
Architect Aaron G. Green designed an unbuilt addition for the second owners that included plans for two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private entry.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Architect Aaron G. Green designed an unbuilt addition for the second owners that included plans for two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private entry.  

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 8 of 17 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 9 of 17 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 10 of 17 -
A stone fireplace anchors the living area, which features mitered glass corners.&nbsp;

A stone fireplace anchors the living area, which features mitered glass corners. 

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 12 of 17 -
In the primary suite, a quarried stone stands near the bed.&nbsp;

In the primary suite, a quarried stone stands near the bed. 

The primary bedroom opens to the outdoors via two floor-to-ceiling glass doors.&nbsp;

The primary bedroom opens to the outdoors via two floor-to-ceiling glass doors. 

The guest bedrooms and en suite baths face a Japanese garden.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The guest bedrooms and en suite baths face a Japanese garden.  

One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 16 of 17 -
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury - Photo 17 of 17 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.