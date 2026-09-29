One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Disciples Designed This $7.8M SoCal Midcentury

Lot Size: 3.4 acres

From the Listing: "One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most talented and original disciples, Aaron G. Green ran his own distinguished practice while serving as Wright’s West Coast representative from 1951 until the elder architect died in 1959. The Anderson Residence is one of Green’s finest works—an important and almost entirely intact example of organic modernism. While deeply influenced by Wright’s work and teachings, Green exhibited his own masterful and expressive architectural vocabulary in the Anderson Residence. The procession of space begins with a deeply recessed entryway. Once inside, a V-shaped plan directs sharply gabled rooflines outward in two directions; they seem to float above the living space. A private bedroom wing is to the left, and the more public spaces—living room, dining room, and kitchen—are straight ahead. In the primary bedroom, a wall of windows frames head-on ocean views. At the opposite end of the home, the kitchen is disguised as fine furniture, blending seamlessly with myriad built-ins throughout. From a central dining area, steps follow the contour of the land down to a sunken living room with original built-in seating and architect-designed furniture. Architect Eric Lloyd Wright oversaw a 2003 primary bath expansion, swimming pool update, and spa tub addition with reverence to the harmonious design of the home and its surrounding terraces, planters, and gardens."