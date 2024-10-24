An Unsightly Apartment Gets a New Look With Stained Glass Doors and Colorful Wallpaper

Photographer: Sergey Krasyuk / @skrasyuk

From the Designer: "This long-extended apartment in an old building in the city center was uninteresting and even ugly to us. At first, it seemed impossible to make a good hallway, and generally, the apartment was some kind of trailer. The previous owners made some mistakes while remodeling: the sewerage in the bathroom was done incorrectly, which led to an unpleasant smell in the apartment, and we had to redo everything.

"We didn't like the vast load-bearing transoms coming down from the ceiling in the living room and the bedroom (they happened to be in the middle of the rooms). We didn't understand what to do with them or how to play with them so they could blend nicely into the interior. Another headache was an incredibly long doorway. Eventually, instead of trying to hide these construction elements, we decorated them! Now, the transoms attract your attention with plaster corbels and the long seismic corridor looks like a nicely-framed passageway.