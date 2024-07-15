An Australian Home Plays Peek-A-Boo With Spotted Gum Sliding Screens

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Weatherboard cottages built in the first half of the twentieth century were often generous at the front and restricted at the rear, with their relationship to prevailing breezes, appropriate orientation, and gardens being a low priority. Aru House (the Awabakal word for 'insect') plugs-in a series of carefully balanced sensory amplifiers and connectors to such a cottage in order for a long-ignored sense of place to re-emerge.

"These sympathetic augmentations to the existing dwelling provide numerous advantages, in particular, allowing the building to become responsive to seasonal living patters with a newfound sense of contextual sensitivity. A new program of adjustable apertures, with only a minor increase to the floor area, has meant a greater efficiency of space and an increased program for the home. A side addition accommodates study, bed, and bathroom, while the western rear extension forms a deep, reconfigurable living threshold—allowing interior spaces to both connect to and shelter from outside elements through spotted gum sliding screens.

"A new side deck performs a natural continuation of interior living areas, allowing inhabitation to expand in summer and compress in winter. All the new programs of the house overlap and borrow from each other in this way, becoming more flexible and generous, which enables efficient planning and an ability to focus on quality over quantity. As a result, the cost and value of the project is measured in joy and delight through the way materials are crafted, light is choreographed and edges are blurred.