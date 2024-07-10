An Arched Timber Vault Promises Privacy Within This Tasmanian Cottage

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

"The project is a collaboration, a six year long conversation between architects (us) and a historian/archivist (our client, Harriet), focused on creating contemporary, yet referential, architecture within a well preserved and deeply rich Tasmanian Georgian context.

"Whilst beautifully maintained, in near original condition, the existing cottage’s south facing orientation and absent volume contributed to a sense of enclosure and spatial fatigue. The approach to the new work centered on introducing height and an element of surprise, with the addition of one generous, over-scaled room. Furthermore, the project explores, what we believe to be a very Soanian idea—the coupling of a simple and seemingly straightforward floor plan or elevation with an unexpected and delightful section. The contrasting restraint and whimsy of Soane’s work felt like an appropriate cue for an archivist's house.

"The exterior form of the addition is a simple rectangle with two glazed openings, one to the east and one to the north. The panels of glass appear to have been pushed into the brick facade with force, corbelling the brickwork. This detail and the red brick upstand reference the cottage's formal Georgian facade. The elevation is almost entirely without decoration yet has one moment of what Harriet would describe as Regency sophistication: the recessed wall panels located on either side of the entry door. The detail speaks to a method of decoration that is without addition but rather employs the material limits of the brick to define the capacity for movement—for push and pull.