An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves

From the Architect: "The design vision behind Cavern House was inspired by the captivating formations and expansive spaces found within caves. The aim was to create a residence that offers immersive spatial experiences while fostering familial bonds. To surprise visitors upon entry, the main entrance was concealed behind a windowless facade, and a transition from a modest foyer to a series of interconnected spaces extending towards the rear of the house was created.

"The design approach was guided by the natural terrain of the site, which posed challenges such as narrowness and lower elevation towards the rear. To address these challenges, fenestrations were planned to ensure well-lit interiors and to maximize the depth of the space. Throughout the design process, the focus remained on crafting a home that prioritizes both functionality and familial connections.

"At the heart of Cavern House lies a thoughtful spatial organization and interior design. Spaces such as the communal dry kitchen and dining area, the versatile living room, and the family study room on the second floor were planned to have visual connectivity and encourage interaction. Additionally, the top floor offers recreational amenities, including an observatory with a circular skylight adding a touch of curiosity.