Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By CavesView 16 Photos

An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves

Super Assembly draws on formations found in caverns for this functional family dwelling.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Singapore

Architect: Super Assembly

Footprint: 5,735 square feet

Builder: ARSEA

Structural Engineer: Longrove & Associates Pte. Ltd.

MEP Engineer: Supereka

Photographer: Studio Stacked / @studiostacked

From the Architect: "The design vision behind Cavern House was inspired by the captivating formations and expansive spaces found within caves. The aim was to create a residence that offers immersive spatial experiences while fostering familial bonds. To surprise visitors upon entry, the main entrance was concealed behind a windowless facade, and a transition from a modest foyer to a series of interconnected spaces extending towards the rear of the house was created.

"The design approach was guided by the natural terrain of the site, which posed challenges such as narrowness and lower elevation towards the rear. To address these challenges, fenestrations were planned to ensure well-lit interiors and to maximize the depth of the space. Throughout the design process, the focus remained on crafting a home that prioritizes both functionality and familial connections.

"At the heart of Cavern House lies a thoughtful spatial organization and interior design. Spaces such as the communal dry kitchen and dining area, the versatile living room, and the family study room on the second floor were planned to have visual connectivity and encourage interaction. Additionally, the top floor offers recreational amenities, including an observatory with a circular skylight adding a touch of curiosity.

"In reflecting the personalities of the homeowners, playful elements such as curves, a vibrant color palette, and textured treatments were incorporated. The alternating levels create visual interest and encourage exploration throughout the home. Cavern House is a testament to creating dynamic and functional spaces that enrich family life and promote connection.

"The approach to designing Cavern House was driven by a dedication to seamlessly blend functionality with intrigue. The goal was to create a space that inspires and facilitates meaningful connections among its inhabitants while remaining respectful of the natural context and the needs of the homeowners."

An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 1 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 2 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 3 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 4 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 5 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 6 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 7 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 8 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 9 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 10 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 11 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 12 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 13 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 14 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 15 of 16 -
An Airy, Colorful Home in Singapore Is Inspired By Caves - Photo 16 of 16 -
g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.