How They Pulled It Off: A Hidden Bed Makes Room for More at a Multigenerational Beach House

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. Sometimes, air mattresses and spring-loaded pullout couches are enough to survive a weekend with a packed house. Most would agree that it’s not ideal. For the owners of an exceptionally narrow beachfront home in La Jolla, California, the problem was clear: there were simply not enough beds to fit the whole family, a surefire way to dampen the mood on holiday weekends for both guests and residents. A full-scale renovation led by AMMOR Architecture turned their dated beach spot into a contemporary, fully functional, family retreat—without a sleeping bag in sight.

AMMOR Architecture renovated this 1,895-square-foot beach house in La Jolla, California, transforming it into a comfortable, functional family retreat despite its narrow footprint.

Based in San Francisco, the owners originally purchased the property to share, part-time, with their three adult children and growing family. "Their kids bring friends. They’re right on the Pacific Ocean, and they surf. There’s a surf bathroom downstairs where people can take off their wet suits and shower. They really use the house," says Thomas Morbitzer, partner at AMMOR Architecture. "Like Le Corbusier’s Machine for Living, this is a machine for vacationing."

In the living room, grass cloth wallpaper and natural wood accents complement views overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

New custom cabinetry in the kitchen grants space for packed weekends with shared family meals.

The house is on a corner lot in a string of developer-designed units. Unlike its neighbors, the site is subject to a view corridor setback that constrains its narrow footprint, though it still enjoys unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. With a social family and a compact footprint, space was at a premium. AMMOR Architecture designed a number of creative solutions to make every square foot count. "Everything has a double function," says Morbitzer. Some features, like flexible built-in storage, were nonnegotiable. But the architects designed one particularly surprising aspect: a custom daybed that tucks away and expands into a full-size bed. To be clear, this is not your off-the-shelf Ikea pullout couch. The hallway’s footprint—the narrowest part of the home, at nine-by-nine feet—rendered that option obsolete, or at least ill-advised. Thanks to the renovation, during the day it’s a hallway with a built-in sofa and not a hint of a bed in sight. But sometimes, perhaps during packed summer weekends, it expands into an exceptionally stylish and comfortable bed.

The daybed is upholstered in performance fabric from Romo.

Built-in millwork with integrated lighting add extra storage.

How they pulled it off: A daybed that expands into a sneaky full-size bed The daybed’s expansion system couldn’t be too heavy or too complicated. "We couldn’t make it powered. You had to be able to glide it out with your hands and push it back," says Morbitzer. "Cave man technology," jokes Goil Amornvivat, partner at AMMOR Architecture. The solution was, in part, gravity. Upon approach, the daybed appears like a comfortable, cozy sofa beside a window in a snug—but unobstructed!—hallway. But a hidden U-shaped platform pulls out from beneath the sofa, creating space for a full-size bed. The seat and backrest cushion slide down to become the mattress.

As with the rest of the renovation, storage was a priority. Built-in shelves with integrated adjustable lighting display photos and books. Pullout drawers are tucked beneath the bed platform, with additional shelves and drawers underneath the opposing mirror. "Everything fits," says Morbitzer. "Even when the full bed is open, the path is clear." That circulation was crucial, especially given that the space is located on the active ground floor between a guest bathroom and the living room.

The sofa, when not configured as a bed, is 72 by 35 inches, the same as a twin-size mattress. "We often use standard things and make them more functional," says Amornvivat. The seat cushion is a mattress with an upholstery cushion on it, while the backrest is custom-cut foam. "The upholsterer matched the softness of the backrest cushions to the mattress," says Morbitzer. The result is a comfortable place to sleep.

With the Pacific Ocean literally steps away, fabrics and finishes were a key consideration. Materials need to withstand ocean spray, sandy feet, and perhaps the occasional wet bathing suit. The sofa uses performance fabrics, and outdoor fabrics were used throughout the house.

The primary bedroom has a clear glass headboard from Starfire and nightstand lights from Design Within Reach.

Most of the time, the sofa is configured as just that—a sofa. It’s a place for grandkids to play and parents to read a book after a day at the beach. "The owner is originally from San Diego, and he calls this his dream house," says Morbitzer. "Growing up as a little boy, this is what he wanted. He’s really proud of it. It’s nice to help realize that for someone."

The second floor includes a similar daybed, although this one is not convertible.