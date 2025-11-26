After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M

Footprint: 2,715 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres

From the Agent: "Originally designed in 1937 by renowned architect William E. Meyer, this architectural gem has been masterfully restored, fully permitted, and thoughtfully updated for modern living. Located in the Franklin Hills enclave of Los Feliz, this landmark-quality home sits on a generous 12,555-square-foot lot and offers 2,715 square feet of elevated interior space. Sliding pocket doors open to a private patio and lush, landscaped yard perfect for seamless indoor/outdoor California living. Reimagined by a husband-and-wife design team, the Ames Residence is a rare opportunity to own a home that marries architectural heritage with modern functionality. Nestled in one of Los Feliz’s most desirable neighborhoods and just moments from top-rated schools such as Franklin Avenue Elementary, shops, and dining, this is a home of true distinction."