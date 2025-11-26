SubscribeSign In
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5MView 14 Photos

After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M

Architect William E. Meyer designed the 1937 home, which has recently been updated with white oak floors, fresh tile, and floor-to-ceiling sliders.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: 2005 Ames St, Los Angeles, California

Price: $3,490,000

Year Built: 1937

Architect: William E. Meyer

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designers: Bobby Espinosa and Erica Vilardi-Espinosa 

Footprint: 2,715 square feet (4 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres

From the Agent: "Originally designed in 1937 by renowned architect William E. Meyer, this architectural gem has been masterfully restored, fully permitted, and thoughtfully updated for modern living. Located in the Franklin Hills enclave of Los Feliz, this landmark-quality home sits on a generous 12,555-square-foot lot and offers 2,715 square feet of elevated interior space. Sliding pocket doors open to a private patio and lush, landscaped yard perfect for seamless indoor/outdoor California living. Reimagined by a husband-and-wife design team, the Ames Residence is a rare opportunity to own a home that marries architectural heritage with modern functionality. Nestled in one of Los Feliz’s most desirable neighborhoods and just moments from top-rated schools such as Franklin Avenue Elementary, shops, and dining, this is a home of true distinction."

The open-concept living room sits at the heart of the home, surrounded by four bedrooms.

The open-concept living room sits at the heart of the home, surrounded by four bedrooms.

The home’s floors and cabinetry are made from white oak.

The home’s floors and cabinetry are made from white oak.

After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 3 of 13 -
Designers Bobby Espinosa and Erica Vilardi-Espinosa have renovated a series of historic homes in Los Angeles.

Designers Bobby Espinosa and Erica Vilardi-Espinosa have renovated a series of historic homes in Los Angeles.

The home’s architect, William E. Meyer, is perhaps most famous for designing the Lane Wells Building in Huntington Park, Los Angeles.

The home’s architect, William E. Meyer, is perhaps most famous for designing the Lane Wells Building in Huntington Park, Los Angeles.

After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 6 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 7 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 8 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 9 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 10 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 11 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 12 of 13 -
After a Complete Overhaul, a Streamline Moderne Stunner in Los Feliz Seeks $3.5M - Photo 13 of 13 -

Staging by Pride of Place.

2005 Ames Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $3,490,000 by Bennett Hirsch of the Sandler + Hirsch Group.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.