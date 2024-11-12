The Winding Road of American Gas Station Design

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism. Welcome to Origin Story, a series that chronicles the lesser-known histories of designs that have shaped how we live. Since the early 20th century, gas stations in the United States have gone from novel to ubiquitous roadside icons. Emblems of Americana, they reflect the country’s ever-evolving terrain, reminding us of the increased mobility brought on by car culture and the ensuing influence on the zeitgeist and transformed landscape of suburban sprawl. Over the years, service station architecture has mirrored the ebb and flow of design trends and provided a canvas for technological innovations. Here, we map major landmarks in the history of U.S. gas stations and ponder their journey’s next leg.

A Texaco service station with two gas pumps in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, in 1929.

An Emblem Emerges The first "filling stations" of the early 1900s had just the basics: curbside gasoline pumps installed outside local businesses. This led to shed-type "drive-in" structures with wood or metal canopies and a sheltered area for the service attendant. As cars became more integrated into American culture, they carved out more space in American neighborhoods too. To better blend into residential environments, gas stations of the early 1920s adopted popular period styles like colonial and Mission Revival or Tudor Revival and English cottage designs. In the 1930s, streamline moderne and International Style influences ushered in a new form: the box station. These utilitarian, easily standardized structures featured flat roofs, unadorned exteriors, large windows, and glazed service doors to showcase products and offerings.

Texaco’s Hat n’ Boots gas station operated from the mid-1950s into the ’80s.

Roadside Attractions If drivers had to stop for fuel, companies began to posit, shouldn’t we make the experience memorable? While some service stations sought to blend into their settings, others were built to turn heads. During the 1920s and ’30s and continuing onward, mimetic (also called programmatic or novelty) architecture became an increasingly popular marketing tactic for oil companies. Gas stations assumed the shapes of animals, airplanes, teapots, windmills, and igloos, as well as Western wear. (Texaco’s 1954 Hat n’ Boots station in Seattle, pictured above, was so beloved that after it stopped operating in the ’80s, locals fought to have the sculptures relocated to a nearby park.) Shell built a number of stations in the shape of its scallop-shell logo; the sole remaining one in North Carolina is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Mies van der Rohe–designed Esso gas station in Nuns’ Island, Montreal, opened in 1969.

The Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills is widely recognized as one of the world’s best examples of Googie architecture.

Going Googie Few cities are as synonymous with the gas station as Los Angeles. It’s also the birthplace of Googie, the space-age style of design that mixed curvilinear streamline moderne forms of the ’30s with the vernacular kitsch of the ’50s, representing societal fascinations of the time like car culture and futurism. Googie architecture was particularly popular with roadside attractions like diners, motels, and, of course, gas stations. The 1960s Union 76 station, designed by Gin Wong of William Pereira and Associates, is Googie at its finest: A huge, swooping canopy levitates like a UFO over the pumps, illuminated by a row of fluorescent bulbs that work like a Hollywood spotlight on the structure’s curves.

Berlin architect Pavel Babienko’s Plug and Play concept placed third in a 2021 global design competition for "the EV charging station of the future" held by Electric Autonomy Canada.