Why This Japanese Architect Cut Power to the Grid Just 10 Days Before Building His Family Home

Houses We Love:

Photographer: Toshihisa Ishii / @ii_blitzstudio

From the Architect: "When I began designing my own house in the center of Amami Island in Japan, I never imagined it would eventually be disconnected from the power grid. Yet, as environmental degradation accelerates and extreme weather becomes the norm, that choice became inevitable. The decision was catalyzed by a mountain I purchased three years earlier—a place where I began developing my own micr0infrastructure to live independently, preparing for unforeseen crises while envisioning new forms of resilience in aging, depopulated regions.

"Implementing full self-sufficiency deep in the mountains proved difficult. The main challenge was the island’s surprisingly low solar irradiation, comparable to northern Japan. After evaluating wind, hydro, and geothermal power, solar energy remained the most practical option. To test its feasibility, I chose my own urban residence as an experimental site. Ten days before the groundbreaking ceremony, I decided to sever the connection to the national grid. The result is an autonomous, self-circulating house that allows a family of four to live comfortably without external electricity or air-conditioning, even under Amami’s harsh subtropical conditions of high humidity and limited sunlight. Rooted in the island’s vernacular memory, the design reinterprets traditional spatial logics and crafts a contemporary way of coexisting with nature.