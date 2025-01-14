Soak in the Views

Handcrafted in British Columbia, AlumiTubs are engineered to outperform and outlast other cedar options on the market through sustainable materials like FSC-certified Western red cedar, stainless steel, and a marine-grade aluminum foundation. That foundation—part of the company’s namesake—seamlessly blends form with function and keeps each tub watertight and weatherproof. Plus, each tub’s signature and timeless round profile makes it easy to roll right into place and let nature do the rest.

How do you make a hot tub even better? That’s been the mission of Canada-based AlumiTubs for more than 20 years.

The lightweight tubs, just 220 pounds, arrive preassembled and can be filled with salt- or freshwater without requiring the use of harsh chemicals. The traditional wood-fired option holds heat longer with 360 degrees of insulation and a 50 percent bigger firebox for less smoke, less wood, and nothing wasted. Engineered to heat in just 90 minutes, it can stay hot with simply an armful of wood a day and perform in -44 degree conditions, in even the most off-grid and rural locations. The electric and hybrid versions take all that and combine it with more flexible fueling solutions for everywhere else.

With offerings that are classic and gentle on the environment, AlumiTubs strives for its product to be thought of as more than a hot tub—but rather the heart of every outdoor experience. The company currently ships across Canada, the United States, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

