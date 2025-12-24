Tracing the History of Boulder Crest, a Storied—and on the Market—Altadena Home

There are many homes that have piqued my curiosity in the few years since my wife and I bought our midcentury house in the foothills of Altadena, but none more than Boulder Crest. I can see the residence across Millard Canyon from our backyard, primarily its expansive, slanted white roof peeking out through the landscape’s mature coast live oaks. With binoculars I can make out a mottled wall and a storybook-style arched bridge surrounding the property’s perimeter, but little more. Even guarded by trees, the house demands attention whenever I scan the canyon, especially during early autumn evenings when my wife and I like to sit outside and watch the sunset. Over the years I’d ask neighbors about the "house with the big white roof" in the hopes of learning more about the who, what, and when of the residence, but hardly anyone knew anything except that it was currently vacant and that there was a pool hidden somewhere out of view (and also that bears and mule deer regularly ambled through). One neighbor did divulge that he "heard from a friend" the home was a secret Frank Lloyd Wright—the sort of highly unlikely, but intriguing hearsay that only made me even more curious. The house sits at the dead end of a sharply angled private road with only a handful of other neighbors, and I couldn’t muster the courage to venture up there and potentially bother any of them. But recently, I became friends with the couple who live next to the architectural apple of my eye, Greg and Sloane Mann. When the Manns invited me over, I not only got a better look at the adjacent Boulder Crest, but also found out that the property is for sale, and the realtor who sold my wife and I our home is representing the listing.

Altadena’s Boulder Crest home blends Arts and Crafts elements with midcentury-modern architecture.

1910s: Building a Foundation Greg told me his childhood memories of Millard Canyon, but they don’t reach back to the original Boulder Crest; wildfire—an ever-present threat in these foothills, and one we have all come to know too well this year—claimed that earlier incarnation. Boulder Crest was originally completed in 1912 as a "no expenses spared" three-story Swiss-style lodge commissioned by Los Angeles clothier and conservationist Reinhardt J. Busch. He was quoted in a 1952 Los Angeles Times story saying that the property "out-Swissed Switzerland"—a line from a pamphlet he published about the lodge, which also said, "with its many unique features, [Boulder Crest] has no counterpart in the United States."

The interiors merge arroyo stonework and old growth redwood paneling with post-and-beam construction.

Busch claimed every block of granite was quarried or gathered from nearby hills and ravines; the terrace, bridge, and pathway were all hand-built with locally sourced rocks and stones. Two sizable boulders were positioned to form the home’s dramatic entrance. The estate’s grounds were lush with gardens and a stone bridge spanning a small creek—a retreat that embodied the emerging California ideal of architecture inviting in the outdoors. A guest lodge "away from the noise and turmoil of city life, still easily accessible over finely boulevard drives, distanced only fourteen miles from Los Angeles," as Busch described it in the property pamphlet, Boulder Crest became the gathering place for early 20th-century visionaries—Thomas Edison and Henry Ford reportedly among them, with musicians from the Los Angeles Philharmonic holding practices in the music room. That ideal, however, would meet its trial by fire. In October 1935, the Las Flores Canyon Fire swept through Altadena’s foothills, destroying the Busch lodge only leaving its masonry foundations waiting for another beginning.

Jade-hued concrete floors span from the living room to the kitchen.

1940s: Rebirth and Renewal By the 1940s, Boulder Crest had drawn new stewards: Harold and Dorothy Jordan Foote. Harold, a Pasadena native and naval pilot, and Dorothy, an artist also raised in Pasadena who painted under the name Jean Jourdain, saw poetry in the ruins and purchased the remains of the Busch lodge to build their dream home together. To reimagine the estate, the Footes enlisted Pasadena architects H. Douglas Byles, Eugene Weston III, and William Rudolph—each influenced by Frank Lloyd Wright’s belief that architecture should grow organically from its site (a connection that spurred the rumors about its secret provenance). The resulting structure blended the solidity of the original chalet with the warmth and optimism of early California modernism.

Glass walls opened the home to the canyon’s shifting light. River stone met redwood and plaster. Dorothy lent her artistic touch to shape the interiors into part studio, part sanctuary where she painted while hosting reputedly libertine gatherings—a bold reinvention of the home’s traditional past into a confidently modern home reflective of the new occupants’ interests.

The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Other amenities, according to the listing, include a pool, subterranean workshop, and wine cellar.

1972: A Family Retreat In the early 1970s, the property passed to Neal and Ann Dougherty. Neal, a physicist, alongside his wife raised their family and cared for Boulder Crest for decades. Their children explored the property’s 2.75 acres, climbing the same boulders that once defined Busch’s foundation, with remnants of an old bootlegger rail that once hauled moonshine barrels from Millard creek below. Fortunately, the Doughertys’ tenure was defined not by change but by stewardship—a quiet continuity that has left the property remarkably untouched. Hallmarks of their lives are still found preserved in sections of the home today, alongside unique features like a safe room with hidden compartment and root cellar.

Tall windows and sliding glass doors connect the upstairs living area to the outdoors.

Year Built: 1952 Footprint: 2,942 square feet (two beds, two baths) Lot size: 2.75 acres



An archival photo of Boulder Crest’s exterior.

2025: The Next Chapter My newfound friends Greg and Sloane eventually secured me an invitation to a private preview of the home ahead of its sales listing.

An aerial view of Boulder Crest in Altadena.

The two-bed, two-bath, 2,942-square-foot residence remains both monumental and human-scaled, exhibiting a Wrightian layout with a floor plan that flows similarly to the canyon creek nearby. Private rooms and hallways are intimate in scale, maybe even a little small by today’s standards. But the living room ceiling scales upward, while the artist studio adjoining the primary bedroom seems to extend beyond the window and into the garden. Its floor-to-ceiling windows frame canopies of oak; its stone hearth still remains the foundation of the step-down living room. Now, more than a century after Busch first laid his granite walls, Boulder Crest is ready for its next custodian. When I stood on its terrace in the morning hours, I imagined those who came before, each drawn by the same view, enamored by the quiet canyon illuminated by rose-gold sunlight. Boulder Crest is a reminder that design grounded in place can feel like forever.

The front door opens to the step-down living room.