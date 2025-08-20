The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground

From the Agent: "This landmark home was designed by A.L Aydelott as his personal home. The unusual hyperbolic paraboloid roof is supported at each corner, at the ground, leaving the interior free of structural constraint so the ceilings can soar. Owned by the same family since 1980, its extensive woodwork—including the ceilings, walls, and windows—is remarkably preserved. Original finishes like the terrazzo and brick floors and the tile backsplash remain in excellent condition. Along with generous entertaining spaces, the main house has a spacious primary suite, a guest room, and a lofted den with a fireplace. An original steel pergola was enclosed to create a sunny breakfast room, and to add additional kitchen and pantry space. The guesthouse was Aydelott’s home office, and it has been expanded to encompass a bedroom, bath, kitchen, dining room, and living room with a private patio and access to the pool. Explore the extensive landscaped grounds with brick walkways, multiple patios, a pool, a pergola, a fountain, specimen trees, and mature plantings."