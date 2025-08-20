SubscribeSign In
The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the GroundView 16 Photos

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground

Architect Alfred Lewis Aydelott’s personal residence has wide-open interiors, a guesthouse, a pool, and a striking silhouette.
Text by
Photos by
View 16 Photos

Location: 150 Waring Road, Memphis, Tennessee

Price: $775,000

Year Built: 1961

Architect: Alfred Lewis Aydelott

Footprint: 3,321 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.89 Acres

From the Agent: "This landmark home was designed by A.L Aydelott as his personal home. The unusual hyperbolic paraboloid roof is supported at each corner, at the ground, leaving the interior free of structural constraint so the ceilings can soar. Owned by the same family since 1980, its extensive woodwork—including the ceilings, walls, and windows—is remarkably preserved. Original finishes like the terrazzo and brick floors and the tile backsplash remain in excellent condition. Along with generous entertaining spaces, the main house has a spacious primary suite, a guest room, and a lofted den with a fireplace. An original steel pergola was enclosed to create a sunny breakfast room, and to add additional kitchen and pantry space. The guesthouse was Aydelott’s home office, and it has been expanded to encompass a bedroom, bath, kitchen, dining room, and living room with a private patio and access to the pool. Explore the extensive landscaped grounds with brick walkways, multiple patios, a pool, a pergola, a fountain, specimen trees, and mature plantings."

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 1 of 15 -
The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 2 of 15 -
The home’s hyperbolic paraboloid roofs allows for vaulted, wide-open interior spaces.

The home’s hyperbolic paraboloid roofs allows for vaulted, wide-open interior spaces.

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 4 of 15 -
A lofted den with a fireplace overlooks the living room.

A lofted den with a fireplace overlooks the living room.

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 6 of 15 -
The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 7 of 15 -
The primary bedroom opens to a private outdoor deck.

The primary bedroom opens to a private outdoor deck.

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 9 of 15 -
The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 10 of 15 -
The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 11 of 15 -
With its own kitchen, the guesthouse is fully outfitted for visitors.

With its own kitchen, the guesthouse is fully outfitted for visitors.

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 13 of 15 -
The in-ground pool is located in the generously sized backyard.

The in-ground pool is located in the generously sized backyard.

The Roof of This $775K Memphis Midcentury Curves All the Way to the Ground - Photo 15 of 15 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.