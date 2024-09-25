Alexander Girard’s Legendary Santa Fe Home Is on the Market for $3M

Footprint: 7,340 square feet (five bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "This pueblo revival–style masterpiece is a former home of the iconic Santa Fe artist and architect Alexander Girard. Charles and Ray Eames spent vacations here, and Georgia O’Keeffe was a friend and frequent visitor. Here you’ll find a rare Santa Fe Eastside combination: expansive space, massive views, and a notable heritage. Thoughtfully renovated with a minimalist sensibility, the home features well-preserved details throughout—from coved ceilings to massive vigas, organic-shaped fireplaces, nichos galore, sun-filled spaces, high ceilings, paneled wood doors, and a Girard-textiled ceiling. There are two primary suites, one on each level. Three additional bedrooms, plus an office, offer separation and privacy. A sitting room, sunroom, dining room, and light-filled studio with balcony await your artistic bent."