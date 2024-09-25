Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
Alexander Girard’s Legendary Santa Fe Home Is on the Market for $3M

The famed architect, designer, and artist’s pueblo revival–style home welcomed visits from Charles & Ray Eames and Georgia O’Keeffe.
Location: 415 Camino Delora, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Price: $2,995,000

Architect: Alexander Girard

Footprint: 7,340 square feet (five bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "This pueblo revival–style masterpiece is a former home of the iconic Santa Fe artist and architect Alexander Girard. Charles and Ray Eames spent vacations here, and Georgia O’Keeffe was a friend and frequent visitor. Here you’ll find a rare Santa Fe Eastside combination: expansive space, massive views, and a notable heritage. Thoughtfully renovated with a minimalist sensibility, the home features well-preserved details throughout—from coved ceilings to massive vigas, organic-shaped fireplaces, nichos galore, sun-filled spaces, high ceilings, paneled wood doors, and a Girard-textiled ceiling. There are two primary suites, one on each level. Three additional bedrooms, plus an office, offer separation and privacy. A sitting room, sunroom, dining room, and light-filled studio with balcony await your artistic bent."

The historic residence sits just a block away from the famed Canyon Road, offering easy access to numerous parks, trails, galleries, and cafes.

A large skylight punctures the original beamed ceiling in the living room.

Original details are peppered throughout the interiors, including several organic-shaped fireplaces and a handcrafted, curved staircase.&nbsp;

"This property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Santa Fe’s architectural history," notes the agent. "Its blend of Girard’s creative touches and modern upgrades makes it a one-of-a-kind home that is both a historical landmark and a contemporary haven."

The private backyard offers a tranquil setting for entertaining, complete with a stone-encased jacuzzi and large patio.

415 Camino Delora in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by T.C Warner and Rebecca Holland of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage.

