Alexander Girard’s Legendary Santa Fe Home Is on the Market for $3M
Location: 415 Camino Delora, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Price: $2,995,000
Architect: Alexander Girard
Footprint: 7,340 square feet (five bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.21 acres
From the Agent: "This pueblo revival–style masterpiece is a former home of the iconic Santa Fe artist and architect Alexander Girard. Charles and Ray Eames spent vacations here, and Georgia O’Keeffe was a friend and frequent visitor. Here you’ll find a rare Santa Fe Eastside combination: expansive space, massive views, and a notable heritage. Thoughtfully renovated with a minimalist sensibility, the home features well-preserved details throughout—from coved ceilings to massive vigas, organic-shaped fireplaces, nichos galore, sun-filled spaces, high ceilings, paneled wood doors, and a Girard-textiled ceiling. There are two primary suites, one on each level. Three additional bedrooms, plus an office, offer separation and privacy. A sitting room, sunroom, dining room, and light-filled studio with balcony await your artistic bent."
415 Camino Delora in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by T.C Warner and Rebecca Holland of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.