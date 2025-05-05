A Couple in Their 70s Made Downsizing Easy by Building Right Next Door

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Created for an active couple in their 70s, this compact single-story home is meticulously designed for aging in place comfortably. The residents chose to downsize from their three-story house to a new 1,250 square foot home with no stairs, built next door.

"Well proportioned and flexible spaces, abundant natural light, and an elegant, low-maintenance palette make this three-bedroom, two bath house comfortable to live in through all of life’s stages. Combining contemporary form and grounded materials, the home blends in amongst the Craftsman-style homes of their neighbors. As longtime residents, the clients welcome their neighbors with a friendly front porch with large, street-facing windows. A covered terrace for evening dinner parties in the garden is the centerpiece of the couple’s vibrant social life. A front office and bathroom can be used for an in-home caregiver in the future, and generous and level circulation space makes for comfortable navigation.

"Designed to feel warm in winter and cool in summer, the house is super-insulated with European triple glazed windows and a heat recovery ventilation system."