SubscribeSign In
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled AirstreamView 11 Photos

For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream

The current owners gutted the 1974 camper and gave it an open floor plan, a Japanese-style tub, and a powder-blue shell.
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Price: $135,000

Year Built: 1974

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: Adele and Mario Torres, current owners

Footprint: 200 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

From the Owner: "My husband, originally from Colombia, and I, born and raised in Iowa, completely restored a 1974 Airstream Argosy that had been abandoned in a junkyard for fifty years. We gutted it down to the chassis, repaired the frame, rebuilt the subfloor, installed new insulation, restored the original aluminum interior skins, and reimagined the interior as an open-concept, modern boho space. The transformation from before to after is shocking. An old, heavily damaged ’70s-era Airstream Argosy is transformed into a relaxing bohemian retreat with all the modern amenities."

The exterior was restored by a welder and then coated with powder-blue paint.

The exterior was restored by a welder and then coated with powder-blue paint.

For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 2 of 10 -
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 3 of 10 -
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 4 of 10 -
The butcher block countertops are made of sealed acacia wood.

The butcher block countertops are made of sealed acacia wood.

A Japanese-style soaking tub is tucked into a corner of the open-plan interior.

Photo by Mario Torres
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 6 of 10 -
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 7 of 10 -
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 8 of 10 -
For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream - Photo 9 of 10 -
Adele and Mario gave the trailer a full gut renovation.

Adele and Mario gave the trailer a full gut renovation.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.