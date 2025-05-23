For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream

From the Owner: "My husband, originally from Colombia, and I, born and raised in Iowa, completely restored a 1974 Airstream Argosy that had been abandoned in a junkyard for fifty years. We gutted it down to the chassis, repaired the frame, rebuilt the subfloor, installed new insulation, restored the original aluminum interior skins, and reimagined the interior as an open-concept, modern boho space. The transformation from before to after is shocking. An old, heavily damaged ’70s-era Airstream Argosy is transformed into a relaxing bohemian retreat with all the modern amenities."