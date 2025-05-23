For $135K, You Can Hit the Road With a Completely Overhauled Airstream
Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Price: $135,000
Year Built: 1974
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: Adele and Mario Torres, current owners
Footprint: 200 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)
From the Owner: "My husband, originally from Colombia, and I, born and raised in Iowa, completely restored a 1974 Airstream Argosy that had been abandoned in a junkyard for fifty years. We gutted it down to the chassis, repaired the frame, rebuilt the subfloor, installed new insulation, restored the original aluminum interior skins, and reimagined the interior as an open-concept, modern boho space. The transformation from before to after is shocking. An old, heavily damaged ’70s-era Airstream Argosy is transformed into a relaxing bohemian retreat with all the modern amenities."
A Japanese-style soaking tub is tucked into a corner of the open-plan interior.Photo by Mario Torres
The 1974 Airstream Argosy Travel Trailer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is currently listed for $135,000 by Adele and Mario Torres.
