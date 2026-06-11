Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market

Year Built: 1947

Footprint: 1,204 Square Feet (2 Beds, 1 Bath)

From the Agent: "The Wallace Neff Shell House, carefully restored by its current owners with a commitment to preserving the integrity of Neff’s original architectural intent, remains a remarkably intact artifact of midcentury innovation. The two-bedroom dome dwelling unfolds as a study in organic geometry and spatial efficiency. Beneath the curved shell, a circular living area radiates from a central fireplace, flowing into the kitchen and adjoining bath. The property also includes an over-1,000-square-foot detached studio space, with submitted ADU plans in process with the city. This structure currently incorporates a large, open living space, a bath, and a separate bedroom. Further underscoring the property’s historic significance is a rare Airform-constructed bomb shelter, added in the ’60s, approximately 15 feet below the studio. Originally conceived in 1947, The Shell House stands today as the sole surviving example in the United States of Neff’s visionary Airform construction system. Also referred to as a ‘Bubble House’—a reinforced concrete construction, erected with an inflatable balloon and then sprayed with gunite—this experimental post-war housing concept fuses futurist engineering with sculptural domestic design."