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Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the MarketView 14 Photos

Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market

Located in Pasadena, California, the concrete shell home is believed to be the last surviving Airform dwelling in the United States.
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Location: 1097 South Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, California

Price: $1,950,000

Architect: Wallace Neff

Year Built: 1947

Footprint: 1,204 Square Feet (2 Beds, 1 Bath)

From the Agent: "The Wallace Neff Shell House, carefully restored by its current owners with a commitment to preserving the integrity of Neff’s original architectural intent, remains a remarkably intact artifact of midcentury innovation. The two-bedroom dome dwelling unfolds as a study in organic geometry and spatial efficiency. Beneath the curved shell, a circular living area radiates from a central fireplace, flowing  into the kitchen and adjoining bath. The property also includes an over-1,000-square-foot detached studio space, with submitted ADU plans in process with the city. This structure currently incorporates a large, open living space, a bath, and a separate bedroom. Further underscoring the property’s historic significance is a rare Airform-constructed bomb shelter, added in the ’60s, approximately 15 feet below the studio. Originally conceived in 1947, The Shell House stands today as the sole surviving example in the United States of Neff’s visionary Airform construction system. Also referred to as a ‘Bubble House’—a reinforced concrete construction, erected with an inflatable balloon and then sprayed with gunite—this experimental post-war housing concept fuses futurist engineering with sculptural domestic design."

The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.&nbsp;

The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S. 

The home is located on an approximately 9,000-square-foot corner lot.

The home is located on an approximately 9,000-square-foot corner lot.

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Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 3 of 14 -
Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 4 of 14 -
Wallace Neff designed traditional homes for Hollywood stars like Judy Garland and Groucho Marx. He developed the Airform system, which can be used to build a house in under 48 hours, as a potential solution to housing shortages.

Wallace Neff designed traditional homes for Hollywood stars like Judy Garland and Groucho Marx. He developed the Airform system, which can be used to build a house in under 48 hours, as a potential solution to housing shortages.

Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 6 of 14 -
Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 7 of 14 -
Inspired by a soap bubble while shaving, Neff developed a building system in which a giant balloon was inflated, covered in steel mesh, sprayed with gunite, and then deflated and removed once the shell had hardened.&nbsp;

Inspired by a soap bubble while shaving, Neff developed a building system in which a giant balloon was inflated, covered in steel mesh, sprayed with gunite, and then deflated and removed once the shell had hardened. 

Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 9 of 14 -
Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 10 of 14 -
Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 11 of 14 -
Snap Up This $2M Bubble House Before It Floats Off the Market - Photo 12 of 14 -
The property features two separate outdoor seating areas.&nbsp;

The property features two separate outdoor seating areas. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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