Here’s Every Stop at the 2025 Edition of Austin’s Famous Homes Tour

Each October, AIA Austin welcomes visitors from across the country to get an up close look at the city’s freshest ideas in home design. This year’s event, the 39th running, returns on October 25 and 26 with 10 unique new residences, each with its own perspective on what it means to build or renovate in one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

The homes range from a midcentury-modern renovation of a 1980s model home, a historic bungalow renovation that adds a monolithic concrete ADU, a glamorous new build that takes its cues from New York’s architectural landscape, and an ADU-as-primary-residence that explores an alternative, and perhaps futuristic, way of living in the city.

Participants attending the event later this month in Texas will chart their own courses through various neighborhoods to see these homes, with a chance to meet the architects and designers who brought them to life. Keep reading for an early look at this year’s featured residences.