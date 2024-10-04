AIA Austin’s 2024 Homes Tour Will Unveil the City’s Best Residential Architecture

Every fall, the AIA Austin Homes Tour descends on Texas’s design-savvy capital, offering the public a rare peak into superlative homes by leading local architects. The 38th annual event, taking place this year on October 26 and 27, includes nine innovative Austin residences, both new builds and renovations, selected by the AIA Austin Homes Tour Committee for their design excellence. Of the nine firms with projects in the 2024 showcase, six have female architects at the helm. It’s also the first year that an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) used as a primary residence will be part of the lineup.

On the self-guided tours, participants can meet the architects and designers behind the featured residences and draw inspiration for their own projects. "You get to see houses that are really aspirational, but also super sustainable, affordable, creative on complicated sites, or made with innovative materials and building technologies," says American Institute of Architects (AIA) Austin executive director Ingrid Spencer. "To go on this tour will be a feast for anyone who loves design and is interested in learning how living in a house can elevate your life." Read on for a preview of the nine homes on the 2024 AIA Austin Homes Tour.

Bridle Path Residence by Point B Design Group