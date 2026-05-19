Glass-Like Dimmer Knobs I Had to Touch and More Engaging Objects at the Afternoon Light Design Fair

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. New York design week originally coalesced around the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), the massive annual trade show at the Javits Center. But these days, the NYCxDesign event calendar is packed with exhibitions, talks, and trade fairs across the city. One of its highlights this year is Afternoon Light, which debuted in 2025 as Shelter, itself an evolution of the online collectible designer retailer cofounded by the organizers of the home accessories expo Shoppe Object. You can think of Afternoon Light as ICFF’s more indie-minded younger sibling; spread across the fifth and sixth floors of downtown Manhattan’s much-talked about WSA building, the design fair showcases more than 75 brands and designers across furniture, lighting, and collectible works. The mix includes up-and-coming makers—students at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design presented a series of market-ready 3D-printed table lamps that I loved—alongside established names like Danish furniture company Carl Hansen & Søn. But there were also cool-kid brands and independent designers and artists, many of whose work we’ve featured, including Dwell 24 alum Muhly, Matthew McCormick, Ben Willett, Sam Klemick, and Jialun Xiong.

I took a quick visit with Dwell’s senior visuals editor Valeria Suasnavas to scan the objects in the show—here’s what made us pull out our phones. Muhly and Studio/ Jialun Xiong

From left: Dwell 24 alum Muhly’s display included new collections like the Dekko and the Prairie pendant, the latter developed with Scott Parks Studio. Elsewhere at the fair, Los Angeles’s Studio/ Jialun Xiong also introduced new work that includes color and pattern, like the soft-yellow leather-upholstered Void chair, marking an expansion from its monochromatic practice.

Palet

Palet, from Utrecht, the Netherlands, makes made-to-order glazed ceramic wall tiles.

I’m a fan of Dutch studio Palet’s made-to-order glazed ceramic wall tiles, so this modular installation for the brand’s North American debut caught my eye as soon as I walked in. Quartered

Quartered launched at Afternoon Light with a hand-painted coffee table available in six colorways.

New York furniture studio Quartered made its debut at Afternoon Light with one piece: a low-slung rectilinear coffee table with a push-to-open drawer. The table is available in six colorways, and its striping is hand-painted. Designer Joshua Sevitz told me that the blue colorway is inspired by his son’s baseball glove, the orange one by a Kith and NY Knicks collaboration. He used his foot to show me how you nudge open the drawer, which I thought was a nice touch. USM x Symbol

Cult-favorite modular furniture manufacturer USM partnered with audio-oriented furniture brand Symbol to introduce the USM Haller Soft Panel system in a moody, 1970s-inspired hi-fi listening lounge installation built around the Symbol speaker and living room collections.

Realm

All of Realm’s furniture designs are hand-carved and are either limited-edition runs or one-of-a-kind pieces.

I’d seen the Baltimore design studio’s Quelaag’s chair, the second from its Witch’s chair series, in our coverage of last year’s Collectible design fair, but I was so impressed by the hand-carved ebonized sapele seat—with a hand-stitched cushion made from rabbit fur and lizard leather—IRL, especially alongside the equally impressive, also hand-carved cabinet and mirror by Ian Murphy and Stevie Pniewski, the artists behind Realm.

The Quelaag’s chair is from its Witch’s chair series.

The duo’s shared love of ancient crafts like woodworking, metalsmithing, and leatherwork characterize their creations, which they say flirt "with avant-garde and modern design while maintaining a sense of mischief and seduction." The cabinet has bronze-and-garnet handles and sapele doors carved with flora and fauna inspired by the William Morris poem, "Spring’s Bedfellow." The Pluto’s Gate mirror is named for the lord of the underworld. This display somehow gives upscale medieval sex dungeon and Queen Grimhilde’s tower at once...and I can’t get enough! Ollin

New York design studio Ollin, run by Noel Hernandez (pictured) and Viktoria Barbo, showed their Tlaloc table with a volcanic stone base and a steel top with a polished mirror surface and a customizable central insert. I particularly loved the sculptural, low-slung stools with cow hide cushions.

Dimwit

Joanna Bean Martin founded Dimwit after her own home renovation in 2022 when she realized the pickings were slim for aesthetically oriented electrical hardware available in North America.

I was excited to check out this new Portland, Oregon, electrical hardware company founded by brand consulting veteran Joanna Bean Martin, whose goal is to make light dimmers that feel like considered design objects (not unlike what brands like Petra are doing with cabinet pulls and doorknobs). Dimwit’s debut collection, Anagrams, features interchangeable knobs and ceramic-coated brass wall plates made to be mixed and reconfigured across a range of colorways. It didn’t disappoint! Rarify x Christian Borger

Rarify, the online vintage and contemporary design retailer, launched its collaboration with Brooklyn industrial designer Christian Borger in a display that included the MLS-01 Tangent lamp, which has 3D-printed shade components manufactured using Gantri Made technology, and one of the RG-01 Framework rugs from the collection, hand-tufted in partnership with Nomadory.

Forks Plus

Forks Plus showed officially for the first time at Afternoon Light.

One of the standouts was Brooklyn designer Kelsey Fairhurst’s small-batch flatware project, Forks Plus (which Dwell’s design news editor Duncan Nielsen previously wrote about for Figma). The "soft-line brutalist" stainless-steel pieces are offered in a range of colors, and Fairhurst’s display also showed how she’s experimenting with materials—one of the sets had a few pieces with textured marble handles. Talk about making flatware fun! Shelton Metal

Shelton Metal showed a flatware set and candlestick holders modeled after "drippy sandcastles" made during childhood beach days.

North Carolina designer Colby Byrd’s brand Shelton Metal is a great example of why I’m personally all for the jewelry-to-tableware design pipeline. Byrd says his designs draw inspiration from "the romance of the sea" and the "imagined elegance of a gentleman pirate’s table." I lingered for a while at the shell cordial tower display.