After a Ground-Up Revamp, a Santa Fe Adobe Home Seeks $1.8M

From the Agent: "This home was redesigned to blend midcentury-modern and Santa Fe Southwestern styles, and it brings in natural light with an atrium, clerestory windows, and 14-foot ceilings. The new kitchen is appointed with Fisher & Paykel appliances, creamy Perlato Taj Satin quartzite from Brazil, and a wet bar with wine cooler, sink, and extra storage. In addition, there is a formal dining area perfect for hosting. The primary bedroom features a broad picture window showcasing sweeping views of the Jemez, Sandias, and Cerrillos Hills plus the city lights of Santa Fe. The bathrooms have been newly redone with quartzite countertops and Italian terrazzo finishes. A separate studio off the garage can be used use as workshop or art studio. New improvements since 2023 include an insulated TPO roof with warranty, fresh exterior stucco and interior plaster, all-new plumbing and interior/exterior lighting fixtures, central air, new skylights, and Sierra Pacific windows throughout."