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After a Ground-Up Revamp, a Santa Fe Adobe Home Seeks $1.8MView 15 Photos

After a Ground-Up Revamp, a Santa Fe Adobe Home Seeks $1.8M

The ’80s post-and-beam residence has been overhauled with a new roof and fresh finishes, systems, windows, and plumbing.
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Location: 722 Gonzales Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Price: $1,775,000

Footprint: 4,870 Square Feet (5 Beds, 3.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 1.13 Acres

Year Built: 1985

Renovation Year: 2025

From the Agent: "This home was redesigned to blend midcentury-modern and Santa Fe Southwestern styles, and it brings in natural light with an atrium, clerestory windows, and 14-foot ceilings. The new kitchen is appointed with Fisher & Paykel appliances, creamy Perlato Taj Satin quartzite from Brazil, and a wet bar with wine cooler, sink, and extra storage. In addition, there is a formal dining area perfect for hosting. The primary bedroom features a broad picture window showcasing  sweeping views of the Jemez, Sandias, and Cerrillos Hills plus the city lights of Santa Fe. The bathrooms have been newly redone with quartzite countertops and Italian terrazzo finishes. A separate studio off the garage can be used use as workshop or art studio. New improvements since 2023 include an insulated TPO roof with warranty, fresh exterior stucco and interior plaster, all-new plumbing and interior/exterior lighting fixtures, central air, new skylights, and Sierra Pacific windows throughout."

This Santa Fe home is located on an elevated lot with views of the nearby mountains.&nbsp;

This Santa Fe home is located on an elevated lot with views of the nearby mountains. 

The adobe exterior conceals a contemporary interior with midcentury-modern accents.&nbsp;

The adobe exterior conceals a contemporary interior with midcentury-modern accents. 

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After a Ground-Up Revamp, a Santa Fe Adobe Home Seeks $1.8M - Photo 3 of 15 -
The ground-up renovation, completed in 2025, updated every major system in the home.&nbsp;

The ground-up renovation, completed in 2025, updated every major system in the home. 

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The kitchen, living area, and dining room are all located on the second floor, along with two additional bedrooms.&nbsp;

The kitchen, living area, and dining room are all located on the second floor, along with two additional bedrooms. 

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Each of the two lower-level bedrooms opens onto a private terrace.&nbsp;

Each of the two lower-level bedrooms opens onto a private terrace. 

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722 Gonzales Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is currently listed for $1,775,000 by Darlene Streit at Sotheby's International Realty.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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