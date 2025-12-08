This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World
Location: 435 Tune Drive, El Prado, New Mexico
Price: $1,597,000
Year Built: 1980
Renovation Date: 2015
Footprint: 3,148 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 5.17 Acres
From the Agent: "This dreamy and wondrous architectural masterpiece is perched on five-plus pristine and private high-desert acres at the end of Tune Drive. Truly whimsical and delightfully outlandish in all the best ways, this structure is more of a sculpture than your standard residence. Inspired by the rainforests of Costa Rica and the New Mexico alpine high desert, this sustainable, monolithic dome includes a yoga hut in the backyard, engulfed by the most stunning views the region has to offer. The spacious interior features vibrant mosaic paths, hand-painted murals, cedar trunk columns with hanging monkeys, toucans, and sloths, a mystic tree woodburning fireplace in the den with a black river rock bancito, and a dramatic painted sky ceiling with circular skylights."
2435 Tune Drive in El Prado, New Mexico, is currently listed for $1,597,000 by Ryan Trujilloof Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taos Real Estate.
