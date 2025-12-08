SubscribeSign In
This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This WorldView 16 Photos

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World

For starters, the curvaceous New Mexico home has an adobe facade, a tree-shaped fireplace, and a ceiling painted to look like the sky.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 435 Tune Drive, El Prado, New Mexico

Price: $1,597,000

Year Built: 1980

Renovation Date: 2015

Footprint: 3,148 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 5.17 Acres

From the Agent: "This dreamy and wondrous architectural masterpiece is perched on five-plus pristine and private high-desert acres at the end of Tune Drive. Truly whimsical and delightfully outlandish in all the best ways, this structure is more of a sculpture than your standard residence. Inspired by the rainforests of Costa Rica and the New Mexico alpine high desert, this sustainable, monolithic dome includes a yoga hut in the backyard, engulfed by the most stunning views the region has to offer. The spacious interior features vibrant mosaic paths, hand-painted murals, cedar trunk columns with hanging monkeys, toucans, and sloths, a mystic tree woodburning fireplace in the den with a black river rock bancito, and a dramatic painted sky ceiling with circular skylights."

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 1 of 15 -
The domed ceiling of the main room reaches 35 feet high.

The domed ceiling of the main room reaches 35 feet high.

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 3 of 15 -
The home draws water from an on-site aquifer.

The home draws water from an on-site aquifer.

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 5 of 15 -
A woodburning fireplace with a sculptural, tree-shaped surround warms the den.

A woodburning fireplace with a sculptural, tree-shaped surround warms the den.

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 7 of 15 -
This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 8 of 15 -
This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 9 of 15 -
Circular skylights dot the ceiling, which is painted to look like the sky.

Circular skylights dot the ceiling, which is painted to look like the sky.

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 11 of 15 -
This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 12 of 15 -
Outside, a beehive-shaped&nbsp; oven caters to outdoor entertaining.

Outside, a beehive-shaped  oven caters to outdoor entertaining.

The property includes an additional dome that provides 1,500 square feet of space.

The property includes an additional dome that provides 1,500 square feet of space.

This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World - Photo 15 of 15 -

2435 Tune Drive in El Prado, New Mexico, is currently listed for $1,597,000 by Ryan Trujilloof Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Taos Real Estate.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.