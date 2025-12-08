This $1.6M Dome Home Near Taos Is Out of This World

From the Agent: "This dreamy and wondrous architectural masterpiece is perched on five-plus pristine and private high-desert acres at the end of Tune Drive. Truly whimsical and delightfully outlandish in all the best ways, this structure is more of a sculpture than your standard residence. Inspired by the rainforests of Costa Rica and the New Mexico alpine high desert, this sustainable, monolithic dome includes a yoga hut in the backyard, engulfed by the most stunning views the region has to offer. The spacious interior features vibrant mosaic paths, hand-painted murals, cedar trunk columns with hanging monkeys, toucans, and sloths, a mystic tree woodburning fireplace in the den with a black river rock bancito, and a dramatic painted sky ceiling with circular skylights."