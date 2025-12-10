SubscribeSign In
After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M HomeView 16 Photos

After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home

Larry Doll built the two-bedroom house with an adobe brick facade and a detached casita—and he bought four adjacent lots to preserve the site’s mountain views.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 1303 North Ordenar Street, Marfa, Texas

Price: $1,150,000

Year Built: 2003

Architect: Larry Doll

Footprint: 2,602 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.79 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by architect Larry Doll, this is a beautiful contemporary adobe home, exemplifying the Marfa lifestyle. It is sophisticated and minimal while being cozy, and full of all the amenities one would need. The spacious main home has two fireplaces, an open kitchen flowing into a living space, two large porches, and a private enclosed courtyard. The well-appointed casita offers privacy. The two-bedroom home also has central HVAC, a rain catchment system, solar panels, and a garage The property has beautiful views and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunsets."

The 2003 home is being offered fully furnished.

The 2003 home is being offered fully furnished.

After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 2 of 15 -
After first visiting Marfa with his students as a professor of architecture at the University of Texas, Larry Doll kept returning to the town, and he eventually built this home.

After first visiting Marfa with his students as a professor of architecture at the University of Texas, Larry Doll kept returning to the town, and he eventually built this home.

After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 4 of 15 -
Steve Belardo of Rainbow Adobe handcrafted the adobe bricks that wrap the home’s exterior and interior.

Steve Belardo of Rainbow Adobe handcrafted the adobe bricks that wrap the home’s exterior and interior.

Doll bought four adjacent lots to preserve the home’s mountain views.

Doll bought four adjacent lots to preserve the home’s mountain views.

The home’s large windows were welded on-site.

The home’s large windows were welded on-site.

After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 8 of 15 -
After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 9 of 15 -
After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 10 of 15 -
In addition to the main home, a smaller casita also sits on the property.

In addition to the main home, a smaller casita also sits on the property.

After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 12 of 15 -
After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 13 of 15 -
After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 14 of 15 -
After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home - Photo 15 of 15 -

1303 N Ordenar Street in Marfa, Texas, is currently listed for $1,150,000 by Elizabeth Serlenga of Marfa Vista Real Estate.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.