After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home

From the Agent: "Designed by architect Larry Doll, this is a beautiful contemporary adobe home, exemplifying the Marfa lifestyle. It is sophisticated and minimal while being cozy, and full of all the amenities one would need. The spacious main home has two fireplaces, an open kitchen flowing into a living space, two large porches, and a private enclosed courtyard. The well-appointed casita offers privacy. The two-bedroom home also has central HVAC, a rain catchment system, solar panels, and a garage The property has beautiful views and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunsets."