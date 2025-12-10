After Falling in Love With Marfa, an Architect Designed This $1.2M Home
Location: 1303 North Ordenar Street, Marfa, Texas
Price: $1,150,000
Year Built: 2003
Architect: Larry Doll
Footprint: 2,602 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.79 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by architect Larry Doll, this is a beautiful contemporary adobe home, exemplifying the Marfa lifestyle. It is sophisticated and minimal while being cozy, and full of all the amenities one would need. The spacious main home has two fireplaces, an open kitchen flowing into a living space, two large porches, and a private enclosed courtyard. The well-appointed casita offers privacy. The two-bedroom home also has central HVAC, a rain catchment system, solar panels, and a garage The property has beautiful views and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunsets."
1303 N Ordenar Street in Marfa, Texas, is currently listed for $1,150,000 by Elizabeth Serlenga of Marfa Vista Real Estate.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.