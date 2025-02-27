This $1.3M Glass “Tree House” Is not Your Average Upstate Cabin

Footprint: 2,090 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 4.3 Acres

From the Agent: "Set deep within the quiet woods of Ulster county, the Accord Aerie emerges from the forest like a modern sculpture, its industrial lines and bold materials standing in striking contrast to the natural surroundings. Beyond the Aerie, the Hudson Valley unfolds in all its richness. Spend your mornings exploring nearby Stone Ridge and High Falls, home to antique shops, artisan boutiques, and farm markets that reflect the area’s charm. For outdoor adventures, the trails of Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park await. Less than two hours from NYC, the Aerie offers a way of living that is both grounded and elevated. With its seamless integration of architecture and landscape, the Accord Aerie is a conversation between design and the natural world, a glass tree house floating in the serene forest of the Hudson Valley."