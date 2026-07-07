How an Accidental Shower Window Became the Starting Point for This Minnesota Lake Home

Before building his 4,700-square-foot lake house on Prior Lake in Minnesota, Lance Anderson spent two years living in the original 70-year-old home that occupied the property. The house itself was destined for demolition, but one small detail stayed with him long after he decided to rebuild: a frosted window tucked inside the shower. The window wasn’t intentional. At some point during a previous renovation, the bathroom had been reconfigured around an existing window, creating an imperfect but unexpectedly beautiful experience of showering in natural light.

Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.

That feeling of being immersed in light while still connected to the landscape outside quietly became the conceptual foundation for the entire rebuild—and what would ultimately lead Anderson to CLiC, a smart glass innovation from Cardinal Glass Industries that shifts windows from clear to private in seconds. "I just started getting accustomed to having that natural light with me as I was getting ready in the morning," Anderson says.

Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.

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Set on a narrow point surrounded by nearly 270 degrees of water views, the property offered a rare opportunity to create a home that felt fully immersed in the lake. Anderson immediately envisioned expansive glazing and open sightlines, but he also knew he didn’t want the result to feel cold or overly minimal. "I didn’t want a box," he says.

Adding the clerestory level significantly increased construction costs, but Anderson says the house "just didn’t look the same without it."

While working alongside Murphy & Co Design and Mikan Custom Homes, Anderson developed a residence that balances contemporary architecture with a warmer, more tactile material palette inspired by mountain homes in Montana and the American West.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the water from nearly every room, while textured stone, reclaimed wood, and dark steel-inspired detailing soften the sharper edges of the architecture. The finished home feels less like a traditional glass house and more like an organic extension of the landscape. "We were trying to bridge the gap between inside and outside," Anderson adds.



As evening settles over the lake, the 10-foot CLiC windows in the primary bath are seen shifting from clear to private mode.

That philosophy shaped not only the architecture, but also how the home approached privacy. When the architects proposed 10-foot-tall windows in the primary bathroom shower, Anderson loved the idea immediately, but practical concerns quickly followed. "What happens if I don’t feel like being an exhibitionist that day?" he jokes.



Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota, where glass is exposed to dramatic temperature fluctuations, as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and features a multi-ply laminated construction engineered to withstand extreme conditions.

Traditional solutions like shades or permanently frosted glass felt too limiting and outdated for a home so deeply connected to its views. Instead, Anderson wanted the flexibility to preserve openness without permanently sacrificing light or visibility. Discovering CLiC enabled Anderson and his team to open up new design possibilities for how glass and technology could work together throughout the home.

Integrated into the home’s automation system, CLiC allows Anderson to instantly create privacy with the tap of a button, even from inside the shower itself. "It creates opportunities in design that you wouldn’t otherwise be willing to deal with," he says.



The fireplace wall introduces one of the home’s strongest vertical material moments, balancing the openness created by the surrounding glass.

More importantly, the technology allowed the home to maintain one of its defining characteristics: uninterrupted natural light. Unlike traditional frosted glass or applied films, the CLiC panels preserve clarity when transparent and diffuse light softly when engaged, without dramatically darkening the space. "It’s not about stopping the light," Anderson says. "It’s about obscuring you and creating a level of privacy instantly."

Although Anderson initially worried the charcoal-toned walls would feel too dark, the amount of natural light completely changed the effect.

That emphasis on light extends throughout the home. Clerestory windows and double-height glazing pull daylight deep into the interiors, while layered lighting systems mimic the changing warmth of the sun throughout the day. At twilight, indirect LEDs wash textured stone walls and reclaimed wood surfaces, allowing the home to shine outward toward the lake. "The house kind of starts to glow from the inside out," Anderson says.

Dark cabinetry, walnut detailing, and oversized windows ground the kitchen within the home’s broader palette of organic textures and lake-facing light.

The material palette plays an equally important role in grounding the architecture. Reclaimed wood and stone used on the exterior reappears throughout the interiors, reinforcing the connection between the home and its surroundings. Stone walls in the primary suite and bathroom are illuminated from above to emphasize their texture, while geometric window grids introduce structure and warmth to the expansive glass, making it feel more traditional and cozier. Anderson spent months obsessing over window proportions and mullion sizes to ensure the views remained as uninterrupted as possible.

The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.

Even the more personal details remain tied to the landscape. In the powder room, a custom stone sink carved into the exact shape of Prior Lake includes a small, illuminated marker pinpointing the home’s exact location along the shoreline. Outside, a floating dock and screened structure extend the indoor/outdoor experience even further, allowing the family to spend time directly above the water long after sunset. For Anderson, who shares the home with his two teenage daughters, the project was never about creating a showpiece. It was about building a home that could fully embrace the landscape around it while still feeling warm, livable, and deeply personal.

Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.