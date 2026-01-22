This Para Athlete’s Home Burned in Altadena. She’s Rebuilding It With Accessibility at the Forefront

When the Eaton Fire tore through Altadena a year ago, it destroyed more than 9,000 structures, priceless mementos, and generations worth of memories. In Katherine Beattie’s case, it also took with it a large measure of her independence—she lost not only the home of five years that she’d painstakingly renovated to be accessible, but four wheelchairs, several custom adaptive surfboards, and all of her other mobility aids, save for a pair of crutches she kept in her Jeep. She even lost the brand-new Toyota Crown Signia parked in her garage that was awaiting the installation of hand controls.

Katherine Beattie in her Altadena home before the fire. "It was never going to be perfect, but I grew to love it," she says. She lost just about everything, from her wheelchairs and adaptive surfboards to boxes of memorabilia from her late father’s travels. Finding accessible housing for the short term has been a huge challenge, she says; she’s now on her eighth temporary dwelling since the fire.

Growing up in the foothills northeast of L.A., Beattie, a TV writer and adaptive surfer who competes on the pro tour and represents the U.S. as a para surfer, was accustomed to the fires that routinely threaten the communities at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. So when her power went out in the high winds on January 7, she stayed put. The electricity came on briefly and went out again later in the afternoon, so she decided to head to her sister’s place. "When you’re a disabled person, your worst fear is to be caught in a natural disaster," Beattie says. Driving away from her house, she saw an orange glow to the east. It was a fire that had just ignited near Eaton Canyon. "I remember thinking, ‘I guess I’m not going home tonight.’ But I didn’t think, ‘Turn around and get your stuff.’ Having been in a lot of really big fires, I thought there was no possible way it could get over to my house." Beattie’s home, on a quiet street in northwest Altadena, burned to the ground, as did those of most of her neighbors. "We eventually got an evacuation order," she says. "But we never got an evacuation warning."

The sloping walkway to the front door was a big selling point when Beattie, who uses a wheelchair part of the time, first saw the house. Slowly she made the place her own—painting the exterior and adding a front porch where she could sit and talk to her neighbors, and creating an accessible kitchen.

Of the 19 confirmed fatalities in Altadena, 18 were in west Altadena, long a vibrant haven for generations of Black homeowners and a place where modest homes sat side by side with multifamily dwellings, apartment buildings, and iconic properties like the Victorian-era Andrew McNally House. Beattie’s two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house was built in the 1940s, and though it didn’t tick all her boxes, it was affordable, set on one level, and there were no steps to get in the front door—an important consideration for someone who uses a wheelchair for long distances and uneven surfaces and walks with and without her crutches indoors. "I could access the house," she says with a laugh. "It was never going to be perfect, but I grew to love it." Over time, she painted, redid one of the bathrooms, and did a gut remodel of the kitchen and added features like lowered counters, an induction cooktop with cutouts below for her knees, and counter-height appliances. A few weeks after the fire, Katherine returned to her property to see the damage firsthand. A couple of wheelchair frames poked out from what had been her office. Underneath a piece of the roof was the frame for her WCMX (aka Wheelchair Motocross) chair with which she was the first woman to land a wheelchair backflip. The only things remotely salvageable were two of three wise men candleholders that her father had brought back from a trip to Turkey.

One of three wise men candleholders that her father brought back from Turkey was found in the rubble of what had been her garage.

Though she lost virtually everything, Beattie was one of the lucky few who got out early. A short distance from her was the home of Anthony Mitchell Sr., 68, and his 35-year-old son, Justin. Both wheelchair users—Anthony was an amputee, and Justin had cerebral palsy and was nonambulatory—they were unable to evacuate on their own when the flames approached their neighborhood. An investigation by the Pasadena-based NPR newsroom LAist revealed that Anthony called 911 twice in the predawn hours of January 8 requesting immediate help. A family member out of the area also called 911. By the time emergency responders arrived, both had died. During the Palisades Fire, disability rights advocate Keely Cat-Wells posted on Instagram that she was being evacuated, and she shared resources for disabled people impacted by the L.A. fires as well as some sobering statistics: "According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, nearly 50 percent of disabled people impacted by disasters lose access to necessary medications or assistive devices in the chaos," she wrote. "And being disabled brings an added layer of profound vulnerability." According to the Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies, people with disabilities are two to four times more likely to die or be injured in natural disasters than those without disabilities. The nonprofit points to a 2023 Census Bureau finding that disabled individuals in natural disasters are more likely to be displaced from their homes as well as from the services and supports necessary for independent living. With wildfires, earthquakes, and hurricanes increasingly a part of a warming landscape, disability rights advocates say people with disabilities must be part of emergency and disaster planning.

Beattie’s wheelchair frames, including the one with which she was the first woman to perform a wheelchair backflip, sit among the ruins.

Amy Keating Rogers says she’ll never forget seeing flames at the top of the hill behind her house in a canyon northeast of Los Angeles back in August 2019. Her husband and daughter were flying home from a trip out of town, and she was home alone with her then-15-year-old son, Soren, who requires total assistance. She ran outside and flagged down a police officer. "I told him I had a severely disabled son, and he helped me get Soren into his wheelchair." She grabbed computers and a few days worth of supplies—diapers, Soren’s G-tube formula, and his medications. Amid the chaos, she took nothing for herself. Though their house and neighborhood were unscathed, the experience left her with deep anxiety. "At some point the canyon was bound to burn, and we knew we might not be able to evacuate safely," Keating Rogers says. She and her husband sold the home where they’d raised their children and which they’d modified with a ramp leading to the front entrance and a ceiling lift system for transfers, and relocated to a city an hour away, one they hope is more fire-safe. Last March, Keely and other advocates traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for inclusive disaster preparedness at the National Council on Disability, which advises the President and Congress on policies affecting people with disabilities. Keely cited accessible emergency alerts, transportation in disaster zones, shelters that can accommodate those with complex disabilities and medication and equipment needs, and training for first responders as critical pieces of inclusive policies and planning. "Vulnerability isn’t inherent," she observed. "It is created by systems that weren’t designed with us in mind."

The fireplace was one of Beattie’s favorite features.

Architect Karen Braitmayer is the founder and managing principal of Seattle firm Studio Pacifica and the winner of AIA Seattle’s 2025 Gold Medal Award for her dedication to supporting equity and full inclusion for persons with disabilities in the built environment. As a wheelchair user herself, she’d like to see designers and architects give greater consideration to making new homes accessible. "It would be amazing if the people that are rebuilding after the fires recognized that homes should accommodate people over their lifespan and that the new homes should have more features than the ones that went away." Accessible design, Braitmayer emphasizes, is simply good design. "Most homes have 30-inch or 32-inch-wide doors, but if you put in 36-inch doors and one no-step entrance, then everybody could get through. Now you’re helping an entire neighborhood or community be more friendly. And it’s easier for folks over that home’s lifespan, too. "Architects will do what their clients ask them to do," she adds, "so if a client comes to them and says they’ve been reading about visitability, the architect will say, ‘I can do that.’ What we want is to develop a market where consumers think, ‘Why would I build a house, why would I spend the money, if it doesn’t have these features? It’s not going to be a good value or as good for when I’m living here as a senior.’"

For architect William Ruhl, founding partner of Ruhl | Jahnes in Boston, accessibility and future-planning comes up on every single project the firm takes on. If clients don’t raise the subject, he and partner Sandra Ruhl do. "More and more, people can’t afford to keep trading up, so it’s important to think about the life of a house as if it’s a living being," he says. "You want your house to grow with you." And Erick Mikiten, principal of Berkeley studio Mikiten Architecture, has seen an increasing willingness to embrace the concepts of universal design, but he still hears from colleagues that they have no idea where to start. "Designers sometimes think about accessibility as a technology that’s overlaid on a building, but good design is designed around people and what they need. The opportunity when a home has burned down and somebody is going to rebuild is to ask questions like, What worked? What didn’t work?" Asked what it would mean to have a ‘lifelong’ home, Mikiten says, "Clients don’t always know. So they go to an architect who gives them a zero-step entry but a shower with a curb. There’s no room for a mobility device, and it’s not really universally designed. It’s just got a couple of band-aids that are still insufficient."

A lifelong wheelchair user and a universal design advocate, Mikiten is currently developing inclusive design standards for both affordable, multifamily housing projects and single-family homes. "Environments can be disabling," he says. "What we’re trying to do is to slide that scale over so the environment is not a negative thing."

Architect Mary Casper of Social Studies Projects worked with Beattie to design her new home. "My first idea was a house that looked like it was from the 1930s," she says. "It’s turned into something so different that I love. It leans more modern and feels more Mediterranean. It just goes to show what happens when you get creative people together and think outside the box."

"I want it to be a place that everyone can access," Beattie explains. "When you can’t get into a building it feels like a personal rejection." She brought on designer and accessibility consultant Maegan Blau of Blue Copper Design, to ensure the house would be welcoming to all.

Beattie says she never really considered not rebuilding. "My mortgage is so low—I cannot afford to not live there." At the same time, the reality of the loss has left her with profoundly mixed emotions. "People ask if I’m having fun choosing materials, and I’ll say, ‘Honestly, no.’ It’s going to be great when it’s done, and I’m going to have the house of my dreams, but I just wish I wasn’t doing it." Not long after the fire, she hired architect Mary Casper of Social Studies Projects, and later added designer and accessibility consultant Maegan Blau, of Arizona-based Blue Copper Design, to the team. Working closely with Beattie as well as with Blau, Casper developed an interior layout around a 60-inch wheelchair turning radius. "The curves in the plan are set in motion by that geometry," she explains. "There are a lot of curved walls and moments where instead of a corner, there’s a softened transition that will hopefully make it easier to maneuver. Since Beattie’s a surfer, we looked at skateparks and even surf and skate culture as formal inspirations."

"I’ve met so many people who are going through the same thing, and we have this tight-knit sense of community even thought we don’t see each other because everybody’s scattered right now," Beattie says.

All three bathrooms have been designed to be wheelchair accessible, the doors are all 36 inches wide, and hallways are at least 42 inches wide. Concrete floors throughout will be both practical and minimize the potential for tripping hazards. "And," Casper notes, "we’re planning to grade the site to allow for minimum thresholds on the exterior doors so that Katherine and her guests can fully enjoy the spaces, which have been imagined to expand as much as possible from indoors to out." Casper also made sure that Beattie will be able to access the house directly from the garage. Previously, she had to park her car, get her wheelchair out and close the garage door before going around to the front of the house to go inside. Among the new features, Beattie says she’s "super excited" that her kitchen will have a wall oven with a fully retractable sliding door. "It’s not specifically an accessibility thing," she says, "but I won’t have to reach over a hot door." "At the end of the day, you’re not going to walk into my house and think, ‘A wheelchair user lives here,’" she adds. "It’ll be a seamless part of the structure and just make sense. It’s going to be beautiful and a fantastic example of what accessible or barrier-free design can look like."

For Blau, that’s as it should be. "Accessibility is really simple," she says. "When you dissect a luxury project or a larger home, a lot of those spaces have unintentional accessibility features. You don’t have to have a 6,000-square-foot home to have a 36-inch door or wider hallways. You can have a bedroom and a bathroom on the ground floor if you’re building a two-story house, and put a roll-in shower in that bathroom." "We’re past the conversation of ‘accessibility doesn’t have to look hospital-y,’" she adds. "The people who don’t understand it think of it like another thing to add on and that it’s more complicated and expensive. It’s not. What’s expensive with accessibility is that most people who need it are going to have to renovate to get it. Renovations are expensive, and they’re getting more expensive. Building the house inaccessibly was the expensive part." The reality of her new home is a ways off, but Beattie is staying optimistic about the future. "Several of my neighbors have already broken ground, and others are in the planning phases. It’s going to be a long road. In five or ten years when everybody’s back, it’s going to be an even better place to live, and it was already fantastic."