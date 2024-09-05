SubscribeSign In
A Rare William F. Cody Midcentury Just Listed in Palm Springs for $12.9M

The 1961 Aberenathy Residence has a pinwheel-shaped plan and has been featured in ads for Disney, Herman Miller, and Louis Vuitton.
Text by
Location: Palm Springs, California

Price: $12,900,000

Architect: William F. Cody

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 4,683 square feet (four bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 0.84 acres

From the Agent: "A landmark Palm Springs estate in the heart of the Movie Colony, considered a crown jewel of midcentury modernism, is available for the first time since earning a Class 1 historic designation. Representing the pinnacle of meticulous preservation, the designation ensures that the William F. Cody–designed home will forever be protected. Coined the James Logan Abernathy residence for the couple who commissioned it in 1961, the home has over its lifetime become a destination for, and a backdrop of, campaigns for marquee brands, including Disney, Mercedes-Benz, Herman Miller, Louis Vuitton, and more. Its geometric floor plan is among the features that set it apart, as it includes a series of soaring pavilions arranged in a pinwheel, creating L-shaped wings for the home’s individual living spaces. With 26-foot-high ceiling peaks finished with sandblasted Douglas fir, expansive glass, terrazzo floors, and resort-style outdoor living spaces, the home blends luxury with privacy and tranquility against a canvas of desert mountain views. Its undeniable versatility extends to entertaining, thanks to a recently reimagined kitchen finished with design-aligned Poggenpohl cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances."

The palm tree–dotted property has an expansive driveway and carport.

Vaulted wood ceilings and an eclectic stone fireplace anchor one of the resort-style indoor/outdoor living areas.

Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows connect the interiors to the backyard patio.

A sparkling pool and spa await in the private backyard. "Nothing has been spared in this exquisite William Cody architectural masterpiece," further adds the agent.

Dwell Staff
Published

Topics

Real Estate

