A Rare William F. Cody Midcentury Just Listed in Palm Springs for $12.9M

From the Agent: "A landmark Palm Springs estate in the heart of the Movie Colony, considered a crown jewel of midcentury modernism, is available for the first time since earning a Class 1 historic designation. Representing the pinnacle of meticulous preservation, the designation ensures that the William F. Cody–designed home will forever be protected. Coined the James Logan Abernathy residence for the couple who commissioned it in 1961, the home has over its lifetime become a destination for, and a backdrop of, campaigns for marquee brands, including Disney, Mercedes-Benz, Herman Miller, Louis Vuitton, and more. Its geometric floor plan is among the features that set it apart, as it includes a series of soaring pavilions arranged in a pinwheel, creating L-shaped wings for the home’s individual living spaces. With 26-foot-high ceiling peaks finished with sandblasted Douglas fir, expansive glass, terrazzo floors, and resort-style outdoor living spaces, the home blends luxury with privacy and tranquility against a canvas of desert mountain views. Its undeniable versatility extends to entertaining, thanks to a recently reimagined kitchen finished with design-aligned Poggenpohl cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances."