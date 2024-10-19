Open House Event: This Cozy L.A. Home Pairs High Design With Down-to-Earth Sustainability

Dwell’s Open House: Los Angeles event offers a rare opportunity to step inside three architecturally amazing homes on the east side. Read on for a peek at one of the projects our ticket holders are touring—and sign up for our newsletter to be the first to know about other upcoming Open House events. The boardwalk path that snakes through the garden at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s Highland Park home leads past aromatic Mexican marigolds, Matilija poppies, and swaths of cardoons, down stairs below peaches and persimmons to a shady spot beneath an old black walnut tree. Further down the slope, a self-watering, raised wicking bed regularly produces tomatoes, basil, chard, cucumbers, and fennel.

Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff relax in the open-air sitting area of their home in Highland Park with their children, Eli and Esphyr. The Omera Hand love seat is from Urban Outfitters.

"We hardly ever water," notes Lizz with a mix of pride and wonder as she surveys the backyard that she and Isaac conjured from a bare hillside. Given the record high temperatures in Southern California this summer, that’s no small feat, but look closer and you’ll see that the couple has woven environmentally conscious features throughout the property that rely less on devices than on thoughtful choices and solid planning. Yes, there’s a solar array on the home’s roof, but just below it are high-efficiency insulated panels that help keep the house comfortable no matter what the weather.

The couple collaborated with Lizz’s parents—architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly—to ensure that house would take advantage of its hillside setting.

When the couple decided to build a house for themselves and their family, efficiency and sustainability were top priorities. Fortunately, they had two environmental champions at the helm: architect Louis Wasserman and landscape architect Caren Connolly, who also happen to be Lizz’s parents. The result is an elegantly simple home that incorporates passive heating and cooling strategies, such as operable skylights that create a kind of "heat chimney."

A 1950s Nelson ball clock that belonged to Lizz’s grandparents is among the family heirlooms adorning the interior. "My grandfather was also an architect, and he designed the house my dad grew up in," she says.

They nestled the home’s lower level into the hillside to keep it cool in summer and warm in winter, and Connolly and Los Angeles firm Terremoto designed the terraced, low-water gardens to take advantage of the sloping property and lessen its ecological footprint. Lizz and Isaac specified a heat pump heater, a heat pump water heater, all-electric appliances, and an extensive gray water system. Although the solar array is sized to cover the home’s energy needs, the couple do pay about $80 per month for electricity to charge their two electric cars.

The freestanding unit just inside the front entry does triple duty as display space, storage, and a place for the HVAC unit. Patterned fabric by Sumi Ink Club covers the vintage Hardoy chair frames at right.

At one point, Isaac, an artist, designer, and founder of the collaborative design studio Project Room, became fixated on the idea of forgoing natural gas and put in an induction range to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. "I was telling people at parties about it—I became totally obsessed," he says with a laugh. "But once you move away from a gas stove, you don’t care about gas for anything else. I’d never go back."

A canvas by John Finneran hangs beneath the HVAC vents. Of the lacquered plywood used throughout, Lizz says, "To us, it doesn’t feel like pattern. White walls would be serious and cold, and our family’s not serious or cold. But when our appraiser saw it, he said, ‘When are you going to finish it?’" The dining table and the witty Hero pendant light are both by Project Room.

For Lizz, a creative exec at Mattel who formerly worked in fashion, the success of any project is all about making specific choices. "If you have limited funds or limited time or limited anything, make the decisions you need to make in order to free up everything else," she says.

Eli and Esphyr color at a kitchen counter (made of dead stock Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass) that Isaac built.

She points to the kitchen counter that Isaac crafted from dead stock Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass and the cabinets that he made in his shop. "The fact that Isaac was capable of building so many things freed up a lot of resources."

A sectional by Hay has replaced what Lizz once described as their "one-hundred-dollar, thrift-store leather couch." It’s paired with Project Room’s MOCA Mirrored Bench and a CB2 rug. The couple found the LC4 chaise lounge at an estate sale.

The lacquered plywood that envelops the main floor was a choice Louis wasn’t sold on initially. "It could be overpowering, but because it’s monolithic, your brain can read it as a neutral," says Isaac.

On the home’s north-facing rear facade, rows of stacked windows by Sierra Pacific usher in ample natural light. "Most of the time, we don’t have to turn on the lights, the air conditioning, or the heat," says Lizz.

"I think sometimes people are afraid to make decisions—that’s why you see so many new builds that look the same and so many white walls and black, industrial finishes," adds Lizz. "Having something that we could never change versus walls that we could paint is a really good framework for our colorful artwork and our colorful life."



Tongue-and-groove cypress clads the house as well as the rear deck, which is a favorite gathering spot for parties and the couple’s annual "Fakesgiving" dinner. Chairs by Mexa Design for CB2 surround a Project Room table.

Whether they’re Isaac’s creations—like the faux-sandwich Hero lamp over the Project Room dining table and the built-in sectional in the "dank lounge" downstairs that Lizz topped with discounted, all-organic blankets from Ikea—or furnishings sourced from estate sales and thrift stores, like their recently acquired LC4 chaise lounge and Alvar Aalto tea trolley, the house is filled with much-loved pieces. And they’re right at home alongside artworks by the couple’s children, 9-year-old Eli and 4-year-old Esphyr.

A rug by Momeni Delhi strikes a colorful note in the primary bedroom, which features Project Room sconces and a Kartell Componibili storage unit. The artworks are by Yrjo Edelmann (left) and John Finneran.

A painting by Lizz is displayed above a Ligne Roset convertible sofa in the office/guest bedroom. The pendant light is by Project Room.

It’s clear that five years after they moved in, Lizz and Isaac’s residence is a "lifetime home." Asked if they’d have done anything differently if they had to do it all again, Isaac laments that they didn’t put a laundry chute in the kitchen, while Lizz muses that it would have been nice to have a tub in the primary bathroom.

Lizz and Esphyr stand below the house in the sloping backyard, where fruit trees flourish alongside cardoons and Mexican marigolds.

"We should have taken advantage of the slab and put in a sunken tub, but we were young and wanted the smallest bathroom possible," she says. "My parents were like, ‘Don’t you want a bathtub?’ It’s a lesson: Even if you know what you want, you should be open to other ideas."

During the Covid pandemic, Isaac installed walkways and put in an elevated wicking bed where the couple grow vegetables and herbs. "We don’t have to hose water much at all," Isaac explains. "There’s a reservoir at the bottom, and the plants pull up the water through layers of sand and other materials."

Floor Plan of Abbott Hill House by Louis Wasserman and Associates