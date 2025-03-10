A Pristine Bay Area Home by a Lloyd Wright Protégé (Somehow) Had Room for Improvement

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Palo Alto, California

From the Architect: "The original home was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Aaron Green and built by Eichler Homes in 1966. In 1951, Frank Lloyd Wright hired Green as his West Coast representative, allowing him to continue his independent practice out of their joint office. "Our primary design charge for the renovation was ‘First, do no harm.’ This dictum, from Hippocrates’ 400 B.C.E. text ‘Of the Epidemics,’ would prove ironic given the timing of the global pandemic and its impact on the project’s cost and schedule. Our challenge was to protect the design integrity of the home while adding a substantial amount of space to make it viable for a young family with three children. "The home was virtually untouched by the original owners and included custom furniture pieces salvaged and integrated into the new design. The house is tucked back from the road on a flag lot surrounded by more traditional suburban homes. It was originally 1,590 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths on a third of an acre lot. We added 1,512 square feet for a total of 3,102 square feet.