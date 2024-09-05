A Yellow Floor-to-Ceiling Library Wall Brightens Up This SoHo Loft

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Rafael Gamo / @rafaelgamo

From the Architect: "This studio is located on the ground floor of an 1868 brick building in one of Soho’s oldest artist-founded cooperatives comprised of three buildings surrounding two common courtyards. The project keeps the living area as open as possible while organizing the bedroom, entrance hall, bathroom, and sleeping mezzanine behind a floor-to-ceiling yellow shelve structure, equipped with a moveable ladder. The openings, varied depths of backing, transparencies and many clerestory windows transform this central bookcase into a complex three-dimensional structure continuously visually or physically traversed.

"The stainless-steel kitchen countertop and entrance door, the terrazzo tiles in the bathroom, the RAL 1012 powder-coated steel, visible ductwork, push-button light switches and steel-profile clerestory windows with wire glass infill, avoid the typical residential solutions and give the unit more utilitarian and workshop-like character, reflecting the history of the building."