A Traditional Spanish Farmhouse Gets a Bold Memphis-Inspired Refresh

From the Architect: "Three years ago, we decided to buy a house. Although our first idea was to buy an apartment in the center of Valencia, we fell in love with typical old houses that are mainly found in small towns in the countryside.

"When we entered the house we fell in love immediately. The house had everything: a beautiful setting, ample space to live upstairs and work downstairs, lots of light, and the typical features of an old Valencian house from 1925.

"Upstairs, the highlight comes from the play of square, triangle, circle and semicircle forms, that remind us of our past doing graphic design. In the kitchen/living room, we looked for more sophisticated materials like marble, aluminum, microcement and handmade tiles. The furniture was all designed by our studio as a part of our Mas Creations collections.