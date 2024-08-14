Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
A Traditional Spanish Farmhouse Gets a Bold Memphis-Inspired Refresh

Outside Valencia, Spain, Masquespacio runs with their maximalist, colorful ethos, while preserving a historic facade and restoring original tile.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Valencia, Spain

Architect: Masquespacio 

Footprint: 4,091 square feet

Photographer: Luís Beltrán / @luisbeltranphoto

From the Architect: "Three years ago, we decided to buy a house. Although our first idea was to buy an apartment in the center of Valencia, we fell in love with typical old houses that are mainly found in small towns in the countryside.

"When we entered the house we fell in love immediately. The house had everything: a beautiful setting, ample space to live upstairs and work downstairs, lots of light, and the typical features of an old Valencian house from 1925.

"Upstairs, the highlight comes from the play of square, triangle, circle and semicircle forms, that remind us of our past doing graphic design. In the kitchen/living room, we looked for more sophisticated materials like marble, aluminum, microcement and handmade tiles. The furniture was all designed by our studio as a part of our Mas Creations collections.

"At the end of the space, we find the crown jewel that is the bed in a ball. The dome that offers us total disconnection at the end of the day was designed by our studio and manufactured with a 3D robot. 

"We take a walk towards the interior courtyard which acts as a transition point between spaces. Our intention was to maintain the house’s historical character, respecting the beauty of its past."

