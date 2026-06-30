A Tradition in Trim

Growing up in Toms River, New Jersey— a coastal community on the Jersey Shore—builder Robert L. Monetti experienced firsthand the intricacies and challenges of waterfront construction. Like his father and grandfather before him, Monetti has continued the family legacy, taking great pride in building highly detailed custom homes meant to last.

For Monetti, owner of Monetti Custom Homes, longevity comes first. "In coastal construction, durability is paramount," he says. "Our company philosophy centers on creating a fully sealed, resilient exterior." An integral part of this tight, weatherproof building envelope is AZEK Trim—a product Monetti has relied on for many years. "AZEK’s tight cellular PVC structure has consistently made it our preferred exterior material," says Monetti, noting its minimal expansion and contraction properties. "In a coastal setting, reliability is invaluable."

Monetti underscores the impact of trim, whether traditional or contemporary, on a home’s presence. "Trim plays a critical role in shaping the overall character of a home," he says. "When thoughtfully designed, it adds warmth, depth, and refinement." Forgoing traditional wood, Monetti relies on the versatile trim profiles of AZEK Trim to achieve architectural integrity without compromise. "Today, with advanced materials, the tension [between aesthetics and performance] is largely eliminated," he says. "This allows us to achieve both classic and contemporary detailing with greater precision and longevity."

With a reverence for the architectural history of the region—and his own family roots ingrained in his work—Monetti embraces modern advances in home building as he continues to make a lasting impact on the communities he works in. Be it stainless steel fasteners, copper flashing, or rot- and moisture-resistant exterior products like AZEK Trim, every component is selected with the same commitment to lasting craftsmanship that guided the generations of builders before him. "Many of the shore’s most admired homes have stood for over a century with far fewer advancements in materials," Monetti reflects. "That perspective reinforces our belief that, with proper care, the homes we build today are designed to endure for generations."