A Sustainably Designed Modern Home on the Upper Delaware River Valley Hits the Market for $1.2M

Architecture & Interior Design: Shadow Architect, P.C. Architect of Record: v. Baras Architects Year Built: 2008

Footprint: 2,600 square feet (2 beds, 2 baths) Lot Size: 6.0 acres From the Agent, Barry Becker: "The Bluffs, a finalist for Dwell House of the Year 2010, is a striking example of sustainable contemporary design set on six private acres in the scenic Upper Delaware River Valley.

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Built in 2008 and offering approximately 2,600 square feet, this LEED-Silver certified residence showcases a sophisticated palette of concrete, glass, and wood. Designed with passive solar principles, SIPS and ICF construction, radiant-heated polished concrete floors, and energy-efficient systems, the home seamlessly blends minimalist aesthetics with exceptional comfort and performance.

Since ownership change, the property has benefited from extensive capital improvements and modernization, including a complete designer kitchen renovation featuring Dekton countertops, Thermador appliances, and a Café induction range; two fully renovated designer bathrooms; plumbing upgrades; replaced siding; full interior and exterior painting; radiant heated concrete floors; high-efficiency mini-split HVAC systems; whole-house generator; comprehensive electrical upgrades; new designer lighting throughout; Lutron smart-home lighting controls; Alexa-enabled automation; upgraded water systems including a new pressure tank and on-demand tankless water heater; a dedicated home office/Zoom studio and additional third-bedroom flex space; and extensive outdoor improvements including retaining walls, grading, drainage, expanded driveway, stonework, landscaping, cedar deck, an outdoor glass fireplace with decorative fire glass and Alexa-enabled controls, sauna, outdoor shower, dog wash area, and a premium 13-foot spa tub with Covena automated cover and shade.

The dramatic open-concept living area is anchored by a modern fireplace and framed by expansive walls of glass that bring the surrounding landscape indoors. Light-filled interiors create a sense of calm while maintaining a warm and inviting atmosphere. The new designer chef’s kitchen features premium Dekton countertops, Thermador oven and microwave, Café induction range, stainless-steel appliances, custom finishes, and abundant workspace for entertaining.

Both primary bedrooms are generously sized and offer sweeping views, sitting areas, and ample storage. A cozy elevated reading nook with built-in bookshelves provides a unique retreat within the home. The main bath offers a spa-like experience with a plaster walk-in shower and contemporary finishes. The finished lower level enjoys full southern exposure and includes three additional rooms, a second full bathroom, and a private entrance, providing flexibility for guest accommodations, recreation space, studio use, home office, or additional bedroom space with built-in living and sleeping area. A newly created home office doubles as a professional Zoom studio, ideal for today’s remote work environment.