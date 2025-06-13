After a Complete Overhaul, This $2.3M L.A. Midcentury Is in Mint Condition

SubscribeSign In
Perched in the hills of Echo Park, the A. Starr Residence has plentiful patios, a custom mahogany kitchen, a detached guesthouse, and a pastel exterior.
Location: 2052 Cerro Gordo Street, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,288,000

Year Built: 1956

Architect: William M. Mann

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: Andreas E. G. Larsson

Footprint: 1,810 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "The A. Starr Residence (1956) is a fully renovated architectural compound with incredible panoramic views on a flat lot in one of Echo Park’s most coveted hillside enclaves. Originally designed by USC architect and educator William M. Mann, this compound has been completely reenvisioned by designer Andreas E. G. Larsson, who has built a name for himself by sensitively restoring pedigreed houses by noted architects such as Richard Neutra, A. Quincy Jones, Ray Kappe, and Calvin Straub. The striking three-bedroom, three-bathroom architectural residence blends modern design with the serene natural surroundings. The bonus detached guesthouse with its kitchenette and full bathroom offers a flexible space ideal for a home office, artist’s studio, or serene retreat. Sited on a peaceful corner, the home offers a rare sense of privacy while being just minutes away from Sunset Boulevard, Elysian Park, and all that Echo Park has to offer."

The kitchen features custom mahogany cabinetry and Abet Laminati countertops.

Plentiful patios and balconies offer lots of outdoor space.

The adjacent lot is also available for sale.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

