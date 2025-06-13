After a Complete Overhaul, This $2.3M L.A. Midcentury Is in Mint Condition
Location: 2052 Cerro Gordo Street, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,288,000
Year Built: 1956
Architect: William M. Mann
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: Andreas E. G. Larsson
Footprint: 1,810 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 Acres
From the Agent: "The A. Starr Residence (1956) is a fully renovated architectural compound with incredible panoramic views on a flat lot in one of Echo Park’s most coveted hillside enclaves. Originally designed by USC architect and educator William M. Mann, this compound has been completely reenvisioned by designer Andreas E. G. Larsson, who has built a name for himself by sensitively restoring pedigreed houses by noted architects such as Richard Neutra, A. Quincy Jones, Ray Kappe, and Calvin Straub. The striking three-bedroom, three-bathroom architectural residence blends modern design with the serene natural surroundings. The bonus detached guesthouse with its kitchenette and full bathroom offers a flexible space ideal for a home office, artist’s studio, or serene retreat. Sited on a peaceful corner, the home offers a rare sense of privacy while being just minutes away from Sunset Boulevard, Elysian Park, and all that Echo Park has to offer."
The kitchen features custom mahogany cabinetry and Abet Laminati countertops.Photo by Cameron Carothers
2052 Cerro Gordo Street in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,288,000 by Joey Kiralla of Modern California House.
