After a Complete Overhaul, This $2.3M L.A. Midcentury Is in Mint Condition

Footprint: 1,810 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "The A. Starr Residence (1956) is a fully renovated architectural compound with incredible panoramic views on a flat lot in one of Echo Park’s most coveted hillside enclaves. Originally designed by USC architect and educator William M. Mann, this compound has been completely reenvisioned by designer Andreas E. G. Larsson, who has built a name for himself by sensitively restoring pedigreed houses by noted architects such as Richard Neutra, A. Quincy Jones, Ray Kappe, and Calvin Straub. The striking three-bedroom, three-bathroom architectural residence blends modern design with the serene natural surroundings. The bonus detached guesthouse with its kitchenette and full bathroom offers a flexible space ideal for a home office, artist’s studio, or serene retreat. Sited on a peaceful corner, the home offers a rare sense of privacy while being just minutes away from Sunset Boulevard, Elysian Park, and all that Echo Park has to offer."