A Spanish Farmhouse Was in Ruins. Bright Yellow Brought It Back to Life.

From the Architect: " In Menorca, Atelier du Pont is carrying out the complete renovation of an old ruin adjoining a stone barn. Several elements already present on the site guided the architects in their choices: the faded yellow of the ceiling in one room, the curve of an arch, the rough appearance of the façade, the views over the wilderness, and above all the presence of local stone in every corner. These different elements led Anne-Cécile Comar and Philippe Croisier to imagine a place that blends raw materials with a more contemporary, unexpected, and invigorating look.

"The result is a kitchen lit up by a cheerful acid yellow that brings out the natural colors around it. In the living room, the arched windows (made of untreated Iroko wood) with off-center pivots ensure that the light is not cut off and that the view outside is as unobstructed as possible, while adding a very contemporary touch. The common thread running through the project remains the use of organic forms, not only in the door frames and walls, but also in some of the floors and masonry benches.

"Comar and Croisier were keen to pay homage to Minorcan savoir-faire, and incorporated typical elements such as different types of rendering, textures, and wall finishes. There are mixtures of lime and render, but also a lot of exposed stone. The handwork of the hand is always present and deliberately left visible. The architectural duo chose to preserve the barn’s traditional walls, which are very thick at the base and become thinner as they rise, while creating functional and decorative niches.

"As for the more decorative aspect, the headboards were woven by local craftsmen Pedro and Mariona. Atelier du Pont designed bedside tables and side tables in terracotta and rope, stone basins, a bathtub in concrete and lime, and several doors in organic shapes."