A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife

Storage is packed into playful details like shelving with a bright blue pull-up bar and a serving trolley that discretely holds laundry.
Project Details:

Location: Singapore

Designer: Knock Knock Studio / @knockknock.studio

Footprint: 505 square feet

Photographer: Marcus Lim / @marcus.ip

From the Architect: "Along with their brief for their home, our clients gifted us a tiny Swiss Army knife, reflecting their desire for a space that was compact yet functional. The couple, Jackie and Tobbie, an illustrator and a jiujitsu instructor, envisioned a space that put the 'fun' in functionality. Together, we worked on designing a practical space with playful touches such as a pull-up bar cleverly integrated under a display shelf, and a serving trolley that moonlighted discretely as a storage spot for unwashed laundry. We called these nifty designs 'Side Hustle Furniture,' and we create a space that effortlessly transformed a minimalist dwelling for two into a spacious, inviting home for friends and family.

"Essentially, we crafted a home where every corner combines form and function, showcasing the same versatility of that little Swiss Army knife while expressing the owners personalities."

A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 1 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 2 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 3 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 4 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 5 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 6 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 7 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 8 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 9 of 10 -
A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife - Photo 10 of 10 -
