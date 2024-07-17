A Small Apartment in Singapore Is Inspired by a Swiss Army Knife
Project Details:
Location: Singapore
Designer: Knock Knock Studio / @knockknock.studio
Footprint: 505 square feet
Photographer: Marcus Lim / @marcus.ip
From the Architect: "Along with their brief for their home, our clients gifted us a tiny Swiss Army knife, reflecting their desire for a space that was compact yet functional. The couple, Jackie and Tobbie, an illustrator and a jiujitsu instructor, envisioned a space that put the 'fun' in functionality. Together, we worked on designing a practical space with playful touches such as a pull-up bar cleverly integrated under a display shelf, and a serving trolley that moonlighted discretely as a storage spot for unwashed laundry. We called these nifty designs 'Side Hustle Furniture,' and we create a space that effortlessly transformed a minimalist dwelling for two into a spacious, inviting home for friends and family.
"Essentially, we crafted a home where every corner combines form and function, showcasing the same versatility of that little Swiss Army knife while expressing the owners personalities."
