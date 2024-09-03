A Renovation Expands an Existing Pergola For a Productive Green Facade

From the Architect: "Situated in Reservoir (colloquially known as Rezza), approximately six miles north from Melbourne CBD, the renovation was for a family of four with two young children, two cats, four chickens, and a hive of bees.

"The brief from the clients was more space, maintain and enhance the garden, increase the storage, and have a sunken lounge. The retention of garden space was the key driver as gardening is one of the client’s favorite pastimes. The challenge was how to get the space they needed for the renovation but also keep and increase the productive native and veggie garden in the limited backyard. This was behind the decision to go up a story to help maximize the ground plane for planting. There was also an existing external covered pergola out the back that was used for entertaining and to grow vines over which the clients wanted to emulate in some way.

"This was where the concept for a productive green facade came from. We looked at classic garden arbors, trellises, lattice and thought about how we could upscale this to the whole facade. We looked at different green facades and landed on the screen approach so it could wrap between old and new, but also was the most suited to the types of vines (passion fruit, kiwi fruit and grape vines) the client was keen to grow. As an active facade that requires tending, it's now directly tied to the architecture of the renovation.