The Content Creators Who Turned an Obsession With Vintage Love Motels Into One

When content creators Margaret and Corey Bienert eased open the door to a honeymoon suite at Cove Haven Resort back in 2018, they had no idea just how life-changing their stay would be. Although they had seen an image online by the British photographer Juno Calypso that offered a glimpse of the resort’s nostalgic interiors, it hadn’t fully revealed the extent of what was in store. Waiting inside for them was a high-camp wonderland, complete with a champagne-glass tower bath worthy of burlesque queen Dita Von Teese herself. Over in the corner of the room, a heart-shaped tub bubbled invitingly beneath a mirrored ceiling. It was love at first sight, Margaret recalls. "It was like walking into an entire world I didn’t realize was still alive. It feels like there was my life before we went to Cove Haven, and then life after." The resort is in the Pocono Mountains, tucked into a sleepy corner of rural Pennsylvania, an area that, in the 1970s, became a surprising hotspot for newlyweds. Many of these fantasy-themed motels in the self-proclaimed Land of Love have since shuttered or are now struggling to keep the lights on. Sensing the urgency of their discovery, the couple set out to document this slice of not-quite-past Americana.

Margaret and Corey Bienert, who have long been fans of vintage, have spent the past few years turning The Sweetheart Hideaway into their dream home—and hotel. "The good thing is that we learned so much from project," Margaret says. "But the sad thing is that if we’d known the things we know now, it would have taken half the time. But you don’t know what you don’t know."

Their visit sparked a creative journey that sent the pair traveling coast-to-coast, staying in over 50 of the country’s most fantastical themed suites. Their adventures are chronicled for their 1.4 million followers on TikTok and more than 700,000 fans on Instagram. A glossy coffee-table book, Hotel Kitsch, followed in 2023. Then, earlier this year, the duo surprised their community by switching sides of the check-in desk and opening their own more-is-more rental home in Southwest Michigan. The Sweetheart Hideaway, a four-bedroom house set within the woodlands of St. Joseph—rates start at $600 a night, and fluctuate throughout the year—features vintage relics salvaged from historic motels, an outdoor hot tub, a theatrical performance stage draped in dazzling gold curtains, and, of course, a cherry-red cupid tub. Dwell sat down with the couple to talk about their design inspiration, renovation realities, and how a passion project became a business.

The home has a number of unique touches, including a stage the couple built in the living room for guests to do karaoke on, complete with a custom heart rug on top.

Why do you think A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour became such a viral hit? Margaret Bienert: I think it’s really all about escapism, about wanting something outside of the current reality. When we started the account in 2019, it wasn’t an overnight blow-up, but the followers and interest grew steadily. Our audience is a mixture of older people who might have once stayed at these motels on their honeymoon, and younger people who work in fashion or photography and are looking for creative inspiration. We get people commenting that they’re buying heart-shaped dishes or painting a room a different color after seeing our page. Corey Bienert: But as we have found out for ourselves, recreating these themed rooms is difficult to execute. Due to necessity, people often have to incorporate it in a more subtle way.

The bedrooms all have names; this one, called Star-Crossed, required some careful positioning to avoid putting the bed against the windows. Margaret and Corey ended up covering a door that led to a small storage attic, using curtains to completely hide it from view. Inspired by a room at Cove Haven Resort, they were determined to install a star ceiling, which are a regular feature at kitschy hotels, and used Flex Ceilings to get it done.

Turning your social media brand into a brick-and-mortar business is a big leap. Was this always part of the plan? Margaret: The dream grew as the account did, really. We started seeing the hotels we loved closing, and wanted to save some of the furnishings. But we didn’t have the space at the time, as we were living in a one-bedroom apartment in California, with no storage. Corey: We’ve always been a bootstraps kind of organization. It’s just the two of us, figuring everything out. People would often suggest that we open up a hotel, but that wasn’t realistic financially. We developed this house project instead, to create something for others who are also interested in this style of design to enjoy.

Margaret: We’d both grown up in the Midwest and it was always the idea to spend time there again. So, in 2021 we bought the house in Michigan.

A heart-shaped, hardwired mirror seen in the Blue Valentine bedroom, also pictured up top. Many of the furnishings are vintage and been collected by the couple over the years. "I tried to convince the old owners of Pocono Palace to sell us more items, but they had a lot of people who were angry that they were closing, so they stopped advertising it online," says Margaret. "It’s actually quite hard to convince people to sell or give you things, even places that are being renovated. There was a hotel in Indiana that was being knocked down but by the time I could get hold of someone who would speak to me, it had all been water damaged and there was nothing salvageable. It was so sad!"

How long did the renovations ultimately take? Margaret: At first it was slow, as we could only afford a few big projects a year. But by 2023, it was getting expensive to keep the house going, so we made the decision to fully commit, with the idea of eventually renting it. The thought was that it would maybe take a couple of months to finish, but that was wildly optimistic! It took about a year and a half of full-time work from that point. Did your online following influence how you financed the project?

Margaret: There’s no way we could have created the Sweetheart Hideaway without the online following and the sponsorships we were able to get.

Continuing to play into the ’70s theme, the couple wanted a massive, modular sectional for their sunken living room, and ended up picking a piece from Joybird, one of their brand partners. The piano behind it is actually a baby grand player piano. The ceiling light is a Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant found on Facebook Marketplace. The carpet is by Flor Squares.

Corey: By nature, APCHT has always highlighted places that are a bit off the beaten path, a bit out-there. Because these locations aren’t mainstream, they rarely have budgets to pay for marketing or travel influencers. So early on, we had to get creative with figuring out how to fund the project, through sponsorship and partnerships with people interested in advertising on our page. Margaret: Brand partnerships are the way to make money on social media and pay the bills. But it’s been tricky figuring out what I’m okay with doing for sponsorship and what’s authentic. I love to share online but I hate to sell, so I had to change my brain and realize that if we want to keep the house, this is now part of our business. The Sweetheart Hideaway project was actually a great opportunity to say, I’m okay with doing an ad for a furniture or cleaning company, if it helps build this kitschy fantasy world that we’re creating.

The Honeymoon Suite features a classic heart-shaped bed, which, like the panther lamps, was found on Facebook Marketplace. (Margaret added the fringe to the shade.) The wallpaper is from Spoonflower.

We’re professional videographers and photographers, so a couple of brands gave us items in return for a certain number of photos that they could use themselves. There were also some influencer trade-offs, where we would tag a brand. We’re definitely not business people, so we’re kind of building the plane while flying it, to see if we can make it self-sustaining.

Believe it or not, this bathroom—which was a major draw due to its size—was fully carpeted when the couple moved in. They drove to Illinois to pick up the heart-shaped tub, which was found on Facebook Marketplace. The tile surrounding it Fireclay in the color Evening Glow. The lights are from Velora; the curtain surrounding the tub was custom made by Loom Decor, using fabric Crypton. The vintage-inspired ceramic leopard is from Dogwood Lifestyle.

How hands-on were you in the design and construction? Corey: We brought in a contractor to install the heart-shaped tub, as plumbing was just too much of a liability. But all the designing, decorating, and a lot of the construction, we did ourselves. I built up my confidence by learning how to use a saw properly, then made the stage in the living room and the heart-shaped window. We also did things like install the custom Ricky TeeVee heart flooring tiles in the kitchen ourselves. Margaret: It would generally work that we’d get a quote, freak out, and I’d then ask Corey if he could just watch a load of YouTube videos and figure it out! It saved us a ton of money.

They had heart-shaped tiles made for the kitchen, and DIYed the heart-shaped window surround. The bench cushions are custom from Loom Decor, using Crypton fabric in red velvet.

Which pieces did you rescue from vintage motels? Margaret: The heart tub, a planter, and the Do Not Disturb signs, which we now hang on the doors at the Sweetheart Hideaway, all came from Pocono Palace [a Pennsylvania love motel that closed in 2024]. We also have a hand-carved wooden bed from Cardiff by the Sea Lodge in California. We happened to be checking out of the hotel just as they were closing for a renovation, so we brought the bed within 24 hours. Sometimes you just have to be at the right place at the right time. If another hotel closes, we will keep adding to the layers.

The furniture in the Daydream bedroom is vintage, but the peel-and-stick ceiling mural is from Limitless Walls, with wallpaper from Spoon flower. The sconces are West Elm.

Corey: We also created a Land of Love–style painted sign in our yard, that says Sweethearts Forever.

Who has checked in so far? Margaret: I’m shocked to say that aside from a handful of people who follow us, most people actually find us on Airbnb or through our Sweetheart Hideaway booking website. The majority of the guests have no idea who we are, so are surprised and delighted when they discover us. Corey: The design fits with the location, as we’re in a beach area, so people are looking for a fun vacation stay.

Why list on both Airbnb and your own booking website? Corey: When we were testing the waters, we received feedback [from friends and people in the industry] that it’s great to be on Airbnb but also have your own website platform as well. It’s especially true as we have a specific audience and want to control the look of the branding and connection with our customers. Margaret: At first, I was unsure about Airbnb because of the extra fees, but it’s working out well for new people discovering us.

What were the highs and lows of the renovation? Margaret: The renovation pushed us in every way. Even the hurdles, which may sound small now, felt so large in the moment. We had to hire and build scaffolding ourselves to reach the ceiling of our hallway, which is two stories high. I’m scared of heights, but after doing that my confidence went through the roof that I’d been brave and accomplished it.

"We set up the whole living room around the idea of having a home theater projector, but we couldn’t afford it," says Corey. "We finally got a partner, Hisense, to work with us. It’s now one of my favorite elements of the house." The screen retracts when not in use.

Corey: One of the hardest things was wallpapering ourselves, which was a learning curve. We were initially scared off from using paper that you paste to the wall, as we’d been told it wasn’t DIY-friendly. So, we used the pre-pasted kind instead, where you add water and let it sit. Margaret: Pre-pasted wallpaper was fine on a normal wall, but because some of our ceilings were super high, it would be dry by the time we got the paper up there. Some of the highs were mixed, like getting the heart tub installed. I was like holy crap, I can’t believe it’s done, but it also cost twice as much as we’d planned, so there was a worry about keeping the house. One of the simplest highs was putting down the leopard-print carpet, which brought everything together.

Professional carpet installers came to do the leopard carpet, but Margaret and Corey painted all the walls themselves.

Are people asking you to design spaces for them? Margaret: Not really. Sometimes I wonder if it’s that we’re not doing a design style that people want, or if it’s that they can’t tell what we do. People know to hire us for photography, video, and social media, but I’m not sure they know that we’d also design for others. We’d be really open to that.

The disco ball in the closet of the Honeymoon Suite spins. The dressers were another Facebook Marketplace discovery that Corey refinished. The leopard painting on the wall is an old find that had been in storage for years.

What renovation advice would you give others tackling a big project? Corey: We were living in the house while working on it and made an effort to spend at least a night in each room, so we know what the design features and issues are. That’s something that can only come from being in the space, taking your time and seeing things like how the light affects it before making adjustments. Margaret: Focus on just one or two rooms at a time, otherwise it can feel overwhelming if there are lots of problems happening all at once. We also decided to put our money into the most permanent things that have the biggest impact, like the carpeting, flooring, and walls, instead of spreading our budget too thin and getting everything at once. It means there are certain things that we’ll switch out later on, but it’s better to build things up over a year or two, rather than a month or two.