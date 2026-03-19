A Palo Alto Treehouse Designed Around Oaks and Redwoods

Location: 465 Hale Street, Palo Alto, California Price: $16,000,000 Year Built: 2014

Architect: Aidlin Darling Design Footprint: 5,135 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths) From the Agents: "Known as The Treehouse, this award-winning home was designed to exist in close relationship with the remarkable oaks and redwoods that define the property. A grove of redwoods at the front of the property and a canopy of oaks at the rear shape the experience of the home, bringing drama, privacy, filtered light, and a sense of sanctuary. Expanses of glass frame these views from nearly every room, creating a tranquil indoor-outdoor connection and a daily living experience immersed in nature.

Designed by Aidlin Darling Design of San Francisco, the architecture emphasizes structural clarity, refined craftsmanship, and a thoughtful relationship to its surroundings. The trees are not merely preserved—they are central to the experience of the home, creating a sense of calm, beauty, and retreat from the outside world. A pivoting front door stands beside a soaring two-story wall of glass that reveals afloating reclaimed-wood staircase framed in glass and illuminated by one of threeLindsey Adelman sculptural light fixtures. Radiant heat beneath terrazzo-style honed concrete floors on the main level and hardwood floors upstairs adds warmth and comfort throughout.

A central architectural element clad in custom-milled rough-sawn cedar spans the entire home. Each piece of cedar was individually cut and installed by a skilled craftsman, creating a richly textured surface that conceals extensive customized storage while maintaining the home’s clean architectural lines.

In the great room, Fleetwood retractable walls of glass stack opening to a corner without visible obstruction and expanding the living space onto a vast terrace beneath the cantilevered upper level. The modern kitchen pairs sleek ebony cabinetry with solid marble surfaces, including island and peninsula seating. Fleetwood sliding glass doors open to a side terrace with barbecue area set beneath a beautiful oak canopy.

A fitness center and media room are integrated discreetly behind the cedar-clad architectural wall, preserving the home’s cohesive design aesthetic. The media room and gym are served by an adjacent full bath, creating the flexibility to convert this area into a main-level guest or in-law suite if desired.

Upstairs, four bedrooms—including the primary suite and a second suite, customized closets, built-in study areas and beautifully appointed baths.

Outside, an expansive lawn and native plantings unfold beneath the preserved oaks and redwoods which provide layered privacy and dappled light throughout the day. Within this serene landscape are a pool, separate in-ground spa, and outdoor shower, creating a setting that feels restorative and retreat-like while maintaining the home’s seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.