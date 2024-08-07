A New Bill Would Reimagine Public Housing in Los Angeles

Since its establishment during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, American public housing has been riddled with contradictions. Americans who don’t live in public housing want more of it, as long as it isn’t nearby. Public housing is so in demand that there are years-long waiting lists, yet conservative columnists say things like, "Housing projects radiate dysfunction and social problems outward, damaging local businesses and neighborhood property values." Public housing is federally run, yet locally administered. It’s a lifeline, and also has, from the beginning, been a tool for racial segregation and eviction of non-white Americans from their homes.

In Los Angeles, a new crop of progressive City Council members are pushing a different way of thinking about public housing, one that requires a reimagining of the entire concept. "Social housing is a model that fundamentally contradicts the notion of housing as a commodity and instead treats it as a social good," says Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. Hernandez represents Council District 1, which includes recently gentrified neighborhoods in Northeast Los Angeles like Highland Park—where Hernandez was born and raised—as well as some of the city’s most densely populated neighborhoods, like Westlake and Pico-Union. The latest in this effort is a motion "aimed at expanding the city’s capacity to establish a large-scale social housing program, including pathways for low-income home ownership," says Hernandez.

Social housing is more a set of principles than a specific program; the basic idea is to provide housing that operates outside the real estate market, with the aim of creating affordable, equitable, and permanent housing. That means that housing would be owned not by landlords or real estate companies, but by cities, housing authorities, governments, or arrangements like cooperatives. Social housing cannot be sold for profit; it should be available to all, regardless of income (or lack thereof); and rents, if applicable (more on that later), should comprise no more than 30 percent of a tenant’s income. That last part is important in Council District 1, where Hernandez says over half of renters are above that line, and at least a quarter spend more than 50 percent of their income on rent.